LIVE UPDATES: No. 11 Arkansas hosts Spartans

3:36, 1H - SJSU 28, Arkansas 26

Omari Moore beat the Razorbacks off the dribble for layups twice when he got to his right hand. He drove left just before the timeout and threw the ball out of bounds.

Nick Smith and Trevon Brazile each have eight points for Arkansas, and Makhi Mitchell has six. Moore leads the Spartans with nine points.

San Jose State has hit 6 of its last 8 shots.

6:06, 1H - Arkansas 21, SJSU 21

Nick Smith has scored a team-high seven points and will be at the line when play resumes.

Devo Davis and Makhi Mitchell, together, helped force a SJSU turnover that led to a Smith runout. He was fouled on his layup attempt.

Smith to this point has been really good about getting offense in the teeth of the Spartans' zone defense. His last two buckets have been mid-range jumpers/runners doing just that.

Mitchell and Trevon Brazile each have 6 points, and Ricky Council has 2. Ibrahima Diallo leads SJSU with six points.

11:36, 1H - Arkansas 16, SJSU 11

Davonte Davis has taken the assignment of covering Spartans star Omari Moore, a player who withdrew from the NBA Draft in June.

Trevon Brazile just finished a tough layup in the lane prior to the under-12 timeout, but it started with Davis not allowing Moore to initiate offense moving right. Moore passed the ball because he couldn't dribble right, then Kamani Johnson stripped the teammate Moore passed to.

Nick Smith then found Brazile in the lane for a layup. He will be at the line when play resumes.

Eric Musselman has to be thrilled to have Davis back.

15:43, 1H - Arkansas 7, SJSU 6

Nick Smith has scored his first bucket as a Razorback.

The freshman guard knocked down a right-wing three-pointer after running off a down screen. Defensively, he has been solid so far.

He did get hit with a hand check foul high on the perimeter earlier, though.

Anthony Black and Makhi Mitchell got the offense going today. Black found Mitchell for a layup in pick-and-roll work, and he has two assists so far.

Mitchell has 4 points, 1 rebound and 1 block early on.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks enter their first Saturday home game of the season with a 6-1 record. They are coming off a 74-61 win over Troy on Monday in which Council scored 27 points, including 19 in the second half.

Council is averaging a team-high 20.1 points per game, and Black is second at 14.1 per game. The freshman leads the team in assists (24) and steals (16), and is third with 8 threes made.

Junior guard Davonte Davis is back with the team after a one-game personal absence. Smith is in the starting lineup for the first time as a Razorback after making his debut against Troy.

Arkansas is No. 6 in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions. It is also No. 12 in defensive turnover rate and 16th in steal percentage.

The Razorbacks have given up an average of 55.8 points in their four games in Bud Walton Arena this season.

San Jose State’s starters: Omari Moore, Sage Tolbert, Alvaro Cardenas, Trey Anderson and Ibrahima Diallo

The Spartans are 6-2 overall after a 2-1 run at the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship last week. They lost to North Texas then closed the event with wins over Oakland and Ball State.

Moore is the player to watch for San Jose State. He entered his name in the NBA Draft after last season before withdrawing in June.

Moore is averaging a team-high 13.4 points per game on 42.2% shooting, 6.1 rebounds and leads the Spartans with 35 assists. He scored 15 points in San Jose State’s win over Ball State to cap play last week.

Tolbert is second in scoring at 10.3 points, and is the only other Spartans player scoring in double figures. A 6-8 senior, he leads the team in rebounding at 8.0 per outing.

San Jose State is shooting 35.6% from three-point range this season, and it is allowing opponents to hit 35.5% of their long-range tries. The Spartans have three players who have knocked down at least 13 triples.