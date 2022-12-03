Motor sports results

NASCAR Cup Series

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #2 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #3 (Justin Haley)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #4 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 6 x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Ryan Preece)

Feb. 6 Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Brad Keselowski)

Feb. 17 x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Chris Buescher)

Feb. 20 DAYTONA 500 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 27 Wise Power 400 (Kyle Larson)

March 6 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Alex Bowman)

March 13 Ruoff Mortgage 500 (Chase Briscoe)

March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (William Byron)

March 27 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Ross Chastain)

April 3 Toyota Owners 400 (Denny Hamlin)

April 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 (William Byron)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 1 (Tyler Reddick)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 2 (Christopher Bell)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 3 (Justin Haley)

April 16 x-Qualifying Race 4 (Ty Dillon)

April 17 Food City Dirt Race (Kyle Busch)

April 24 GEICO 500 (Ross Chastain)

May 1 DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne (Chase Elliott)

May 8 Goodyear 400 (Joey Logano)

May 15 AdventHealth 400 (Kurt Busch)

May 22 x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Daniel Suárez)

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race (Ryan Blaney)

May 29 Coca-Cola 600 (Denny Hamlin)

June 5 Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (Joey Logano)

June 12 Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Daniel Suárez)

June 26 Ally 400 (Chase Elliott)

July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America (Tyler Reddick)

July 10 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart (Chase Elliott)

July 17 Ambetter 301 (Christopher Bell)

July 24 M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 (Chase Elliott)

July 31 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (Tyler Reddick)

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400 (Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 21 Go Bowling at The Glen (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Austin Dillon)

Sept. 4 Cook Out Southern 500 (Erik Jones)

Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook (Bubba Wallace)

Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race (Chris Buescher)

Sept. 25 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (Tyler Reddick)

Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 (Chase Elliott)

Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL 400 (Christopher Bell)

Oct. 16 South Point 400 (Joey Logano)

Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400 (Kyle Larson)

Oct. 30 Xfinity 500 (Christopher Bell)

Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship (Joey Logano)

x-non-points race

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Feb. 19 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 26 Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 5 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

March 12 United Rentals 200 (Noah Gragson)

March 19 Nalley Cars 250 (Ty Gibbs)

March 26 Pit Boss 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

April 2 ToyotaCare 250 (Ty Gibbs)

April 8 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com (Brandon Jones)

April 23 Ag-Pro 300 (Noah Gragson)

April 30 A-GAME 200 (Josh Berry)

May 7 Mahindra ROXOR 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 21 SRS Distribution 250 (Tyler Reddick)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 300 (Josh Berry)

June 4 Pacific Office Automation 147 (AJ Allmendinger)

June 25 Tennessee Lottery 250 (Justin Allgaier)

July 2 Henry 180 (Ty Gibbs)

July 9 Alsco Uniforms 250 (Austin Hill)

July 16 Crayon 200 (Justin Allgaier)

July 23 Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (Noah Gragson)

July 30 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard (AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 6 New Holland 250 (Ty Gibbs)

Aug. 20 Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Jeremy Clements)

Sept. 3 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 10 Kansas Lottery 300 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 16 Food City 300 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 24 Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (Noah Gragson)

Oct. 1 Sparks 300 (AJ Allmendinger)

Oct. 8 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina (AJ Allmendinger)

Oct. 15 Alsco Uniforms 302 (Josh Berry)

Oct. 22 Contender Boats 300 (Noah Gragson)

Oct. 29 Dead On Tools 250 (Ty Gibbs)

Nov. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship (Ty Gibbs)

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Feb. 12 NextEra Energy 250 (Ben Rhodes)

Feb. 19 BrakeBest Brake Pads 159 At DAYTONA Presented by O'Reilly (Ben Rhodes)

March 5 Bucked Up 200 (John H. Nemechek)

March 20 Fr8Auctions 200 (Kyle Busch)

March 29 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt (Martin Truex Jr)

April 17 ToyotaCare 250 (John H. Nemechek)

May 1 Wise Power 200 (Kyle Busch)

May 7 LiftKits4Less.com 200 (Sheldon Creed)

May 22 Toyota Tundra 225 (Todd Gilliland)

May 28 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (John H. Nemechek)

June 12 SpeedyCash.com 220 (John H. Nemechek)

June 18 Rackley Roofing 200 (Ryan Preece)

June 26 CRC Brakleen 150 (John H. Nemechek)

July 9 Corn Belt 150 Presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (Austin Hill)

Aug. 7 United Rentals 176 (Austin Hill)

Aug. 20 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (Sheldon Creed)

Sept. 5 Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sept. 5 In It To Win It 200 (Sheldon Creed)

Sept. 16 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (Chandler Smith)

Sept. 24 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts (Christian Eckes)

Oct. 2 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Tate Fogleman)

Oct. 30 United Rentals 200 (Zane Smith)

Nov. 5 Lucas Oil 150 (Chandler Smith)