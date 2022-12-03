Sportsboard

PREP FOOTBALL

ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS

NOTE: All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

CLASS 6A

Championship (Today)

Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

Championship (Today)

Little Rock Parkview vs. Shiloh Christian, noon

8-MAN

Championship (Thursday)

Izard County 36, Rector 26

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Arkansas Tech 75, UAM 67 (at Russellville)

UAM (3-3, 0-1 Great American) -- Isaac Jackson 21 points; Edwin Lewis and Timur Krupalija 11 each

Arkansas Tech (3-4, 1-0 Great American) -- Taelon Porter 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Tommy Kamarad 15 points; D'Rell Roberts 14 points, 6 steals

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

Arkansas Tech 75, UAM 63 (at Russellville)

UAM (2-4, 0-1 Great American) -- Alindsey Young 20 points (6-for-10 from 3-point range), 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Joi Montgomery and Nyah Banks 10 points each

Arkansas Tech (3-2, 1-0 Great American) -- Jalei Oglesby 18 points; Hayleigh Wyrick 17 points; Kaley Shipman 12 points

SCHEDULE

(NOTE: Times subject to change)

TODAY

Men's college basketball

Arkansas Baptist at UAPB, 2 p.m.

Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.

Prep basketball

Drew Central Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Star City (girls), 11:15 a.m.; White Hall vs. Russellville (boys), 6 p.m.

Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyce tournament, TBA

Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA

Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational, TBA

Women's college basketball

UAPB at California, 1 p.m.

Henderson State at UAM, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

Women's college basketball

UAPB vs. Gardner-Webb (Berkeley, Calif.), 1 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

Prep basketball

Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; White Hall at El Dorado (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

Watson Chapel (boys) in Morrilton Invitational, TBA

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

Women's college basketball

UAPB at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

Prep basketball

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Greenbrier (girls), 4 p.m.

Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff at Little Rock Southwest (boys), 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

Prep basketball

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle (girls), 4 p.m.

Monticello at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.; McGehee at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.

Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest, TBA

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Texas, noon

UAM at Harding, 7:30 p.m.

Prep basketball

Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff at Cabot (girls), 4 p.m.

Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest

Women's college basketball

UAM at Harding, 5:30 p.m.