Sportsboard

PREP FOOTBALL
ARKANSAS STATE PLAYOFFS
NOTE: All championship games at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
CLASS 6A
Championship (Today)
Greenwood vs. Pulaski Academy, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 5A
Championship (Today)
Little Rock Parkview vs. Shiloh Christian, noon
8-MAN
Championship (Thursday)
Izard County 36, Rector 26
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Arkansas Tech 75, UAM 67 (at Russellville)
UAM (3-3, 0-1 Great American) -- Isaac Jackson 21 points; Edwin Lewis and Timur Krupalija 11 each
Arkansas Tech (3-4, 1-0 Great American) -- Taelon Porter 28 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Tommy Kamarad 15 points; D'Rell Roberts 14 points, 6 steals
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
Arkansas Tech 75, UAM 63 (at Russellville)
UAM (2-4, 0-1 Great American) -- Alindsey Young 20 points (6-for-10 from 3-point range), 4 rebounds, 3 assists; Joi Montgomery and Nyah Banks 10 points each
Arkansas Tech (3-2, 1-0 Great American) -- Jalei Oglesby 18 points; Hayleigh Wyrick 17 points; Kaley Shipman 12 points
SCHEDULE
(NOTE: Times subject to change)
TODAY
Men's college basketball
Arkansas Baptist at UAPB, 2 p.m.
Henderson State at UAM, 3 p.m.
Prep basketball
Drew Central Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Star City (girls), 11:15 a.m.; White Hall vs. Russellville (boys), 6 p.m.
Dollarway (girls/boys) in Fordyce tournament, TBA
Pine Bluff (boys) in Hurricane Classic at Jonesboro, TBA
Watson Chapel (girls/boys) at Hot Springs Invitational, TBA
Women's college basketball
UAPB at California, 1 p.m.
Henderson State at UAM, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
Women's college basketball
UAPB vs. Gardner-Webb (Berkeley, Calif.), 1 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
Prep basketball
Dollarway at Camden Harmony Grove (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Lake Hamilton (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; White Hall at El Dorado (girls/boys), 6 p.m.
Watson Chapel (boys) in Morrilton Invitational, TBA
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7
Women's college basketball
UAPB at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 8
Prep basketball
Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Greenbrier (girls), 4 p.m.
Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest: Pine Bluff at Little Rock Southwest (boys), 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Prep basketball
Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff vs. Maumelle (girls), 4 p.m.
Monticello at White Hall (girls/boys), 5 p.m.; McGehee at Dollarway (girls/boys), 6 p.m.
Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest, TBA
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Men's college basketball
UAPB at Texas, noon
UAM at Harding, 7:30 p.m.
Prep basketball
Cabot Classic: Pine Bluff at Cabot (girls), 4 p.m.
Pine Bluff (boys) in Charles Ripley Holiday Tournament at Little Rock Southwest
Women's college basketball
UAM at Harding, 5:30 p.m.