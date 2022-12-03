Tools & Toys: AirCandy Gold Inflatable Chair and Grabease Silicone Suction Cloud Plate





AirCandy Gold Inflatable Chair

What's to love: This jumbo size inflatable indoor/outdoor metallic gold chair adds a little bling to playroom, bedroom or outside by the pool.

What does it do: The chairs, made of heavy duty PVC, are ergonomically designed with a wide backrest and big armrests for hip and back support and are strong enough to hold up to 250 pounds. The chair includes a patent-pending adapter making the chair easy to inflate with a hair dryer. The chair sells for $50. Visit poolcandy.net for more information.

Grabease Silicone Suction Cloud Plate

What's to love: The cloud-shaped plate for toddlers has a strong suction cup to keep the plate in place during meal or snack time.

What does it do: The plate is made of odor and stain resistant food-safe silicone. The plate is sectioned with high sides to make is easier for children to scoop or pick up food. The plates are recommended for ages six month and older. The dishes are dishwasher and microwave safe, come in five colors and sell for $14.95. Visit grabease.com for more information.



