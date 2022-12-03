UALR-UCA women’s capsule

UALR at UCA women
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UALR 1-4; UCA 3-2
SERIES UCA leads 18-5
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock; KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;7.8;7.2
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.0;7.3
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;11.4;3.0
G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;10.6;2.4
F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr.;6.4;4.4
COACH Joe Foley (378-218 in 20th season at UALR, 834-299 in 36th season overall)
UCA
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;5.6;3.6
G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.2;4.2
G Kayla Mitchell, 5-5, Sr.;6.4;2.2
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.6;6.4
F Kiera Prim, 5-9, Jr.;14.0;10.6
COACH Sandra Rushing (178-131 in 11th season at UCA, 581-386 in 34th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;UCA
51.8;Points for;51.4
70.2;Points against;61.0
-7.6;Rebound margin;+2.8
+0.8;Turnover margin;-0.2
33.2;FG pct.;32.1
17.6;3-pt. pct.;16.1
59.0;FT pct.;73.3
CHALK TALK UALR routed UCA 62-38 in Little Rock last December. ... These teams have played since 1978, and although the Sugar Bears won 18 of the first 20 meetings, the Trojans enter today on a three-game winning streak in the series. ... UCA's midweek game versus Alcorn State was postponed to Tuesday due to inclement weather in Mississippi. ... The Sugar Bears will honor long-time coach and Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer Ron Marvel, who won nearly 500 games in 24 seasons at UCA.
-- Mitchell Gladstone