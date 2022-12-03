UALR-UCA women’s capsule

UALR at UCA women

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UALR 1-4; UCA 3-2

SERIES UCA leads 18-5

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock; KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;7.8;7.2

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.0;7.3

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;11.4;3.0

G Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;10.6;2.4

F Nikki Metcalfe, 6-2, Sr.;6.4;4.4

COACH Joe Foley (378-218 in 20th season at UALR, 834-299 in 36th season overall)

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;5.6;3.6

G Siera Carter, 5-11, Sr.;4.2;4.2

G Kayla Mitchell, 5-5, Sr.;6.4;2.2

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr.;5.6;6.4

F Kiera Prim, 5-9, Jr.;14.0;10.6

COACH Sandra Rushing (178-131 in 11th season at UCA, 581-386 in 34th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;UCA

51.8;Points for;51.4

70.2;Points against;61.0

-7.6;Rebound margin;+2.8

+0.8;Turnover margin;-0.2

33.2;FG pct.;32.1

17.6;3-pt. pct.;16.1

59.0;FT pct.;73.3

CHALK TALK UALR routed UCA 62-38 in Little Rock last December. ... These teams have played since 1978, and although the Sugar Bears won 18 of the first 20 meetings, the Trojans enter today on a three-game winning streak in the series. ... UCA's midweek game versus Alcorn State was postponed to Tuesday due to inclement weather in Mississippi. ... The Sugar Bears will honor long-time coach and Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer Ron Marvel, who won nearly 500 games in 24 seasons at UCA.

-- Mitchell Gladstone