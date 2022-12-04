ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Christmas shows onstage in Argenta, Rogers





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'White Christmas'

Veterans Bob Wallace (Jamie Stewart) and Phil Davis (Case Dillard), still working together as a song and dance duo after they served under Gen. Henry Waverley (Greg Fallon) in World War II, meet singing sisters Betty and Judy Haynes (Emory Tyson-Molitor and Allison Wilson) and all strive to save Waverly's struggling Vermont hotel in "White Christmas" (by David Ives and Paul Blake with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin). It's onstage at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (Tuesday-Thursday shows this week are previews) and Dec. 13-16, 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Judy Kohn Tenenbaum Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $25 for previews, $35 for all other performances. Visit ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.

'Tuna Christmas'

Arkansas Public Theatre stages "A Tuna Christmas" by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams, the sequel to "Greater Tuna," 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Dec. 15-17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors and concessions open one hour prior to curtain time. Tickets are $25-$50. Call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

MUSIC: 'SoNA Christmas'

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas celebrates the season with "A Very SoNA Christmas," featuring soprano soloist Lenora Green-Turner, the SoNA Singers and the University of Arkansas Inspirational Chorale, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Music Director Paul Haas conducts. Tickets are $36-$60.

The orchestra will play Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride"; Duke Ellington & Billy Strayhorn's jazzy version of Peter Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker Suite"; "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" by Paul O'Neill & Robert Kindle (with assistant conductor Sarah Pearson on the podium); "Christmas Overture" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor; and, with Rivers Wiseman and Michael Puryear as soloists, the Concerto in g minor for two cellos and orchestra by Antonio Vivaldi.

David Johnson, executive director of the Fayetteville Public Library, narrates "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" by Bill Holcombe, based upon the poem by Clement Moore.

The SoNA Singers will sing John Rutter's arrangement of "O Come, All Ye Faithful"; the "Hallelujah Chorus" from "Messiah" by George Frideric Handel; "Midwinter Song" by Susan LaBarr & Daniel Elder; "Silent Night"; and the final fanfare, "Joy to the World."

Green will sing "The Christmas Song" by Mel Torme & Robert Wells, in the Charles Grean arrangement as recorded by Nat King Cole. She and the UA Inspirational Chorale will sing "O Holy Night" by Adolphe Adam and Placide Cappeau, arranged by David T. Clydesdale. And the Inspirational Chorale will also sing Mark Butler's arrangement of "Glory Hallelujah to the Newborn King."

The next day, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, the orchestra returns to Walton Arts Center to play the live soundtrack for a screening of the award-winning animated film "The Snowman." Tickets are $10.

Call (479) 443-5600 or visit sonamusic.org.

Swingles Christmas

Grammy-winning a cappella group The Swingles, on holiday tour, perform at 4 p.m. Sunday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center. It's part of the center's 10x10 Arts Series. All tickets are $10. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org.

ETC.: Holiday Open House

The Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. at Cherry Street, Rogers, holds its Holiday Open House, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, on the theme of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas." Guided tours of the museum's 1895 Hawkins House feature Clement Moore's 1822 poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas" and looks at how families in early Rogers celebrated the season at home. There will also be holiday crafts and refreshments and a visit from Santa Claus. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

AUDITIONS: 'Little Shop' in Rogers

Arkansas Public Theatre holds auditions for the musical "Little Shop of Horrors" (music by Alan Menken, book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, based on the 1960 Roger Corman film), at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Callbacks, if needed, will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script, singing and a dance combination. An audition packet, including audition times, scenes, character descriptions and a rehearsal schedule, is available for download at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering; download it and bring it to the auditions. Production dates are Feb. 10-12, 16-19 and 23-26. For more information, call (479) 631-8988 or visit arkansaspublictheatre.org.



