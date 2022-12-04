Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

ANGEL'S SANDY ACRES, 9225 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 30. Observed a coffee pot sitting in the hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed two bulk containers of seasonings out of their original packaging not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on the counter tops in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. No hot water observed in the restrooms. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT.

LUCKY'S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection Nov. 8. Cut ham (47 degrees F), sliced onions (50 degrees F), and sliced bologna (48 degrees F) in the prep cooler by the grill is not in safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Floors, especially in the dry storage area, are unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

LUCKY'S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 18. Hamburger patty (45 degrees F) and diced tomatoes (48 degrees F) in the prep cooler by the grill are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

LUCKY'S CAFE LLC, 310 E. Fifth Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 30. No violations reported.

WOOD SHED, 9621 Highway 270, White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 30. Observed a bottle of chemical in the drive thru area not labeled. Working containers used for storing POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS such as cleaners and SANITIZERS taken from bulk supplies shall be clearly and individually identified with the common name of the material. The bottle of chemical in the drive thru area was labeled during inspection.

BROOKLYN'S CHILDCARE CENTER, 1201 University Drive. Date of inspection Nov. 29. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food not in original container. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Food container was labeled during time of inspection.

MEXICO LINDO, mobile, 4525 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 29. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed no hand soap provided at the hand washing sink. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each handwashing sink. Observed used wiping cloths being stored on a shelf. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.