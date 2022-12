Marriages and Divorces

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Alexis Reon Powell v. Xavier D. Powell, granted Nov. 21.

Kenneth Freeman v. Yolanda Freeman, granted Nov. 28.

Chelsea Walters v. Deandra Walters, granted Nov. 29.

Tracie Renee Graydon v. Harold Gene Graydon, granted Nov. 29.

Stacy Hall v. Chad E. Hall, granted Nov. 29.

Shane Jackson v. Bridget Jackson, granted Nov. 30.

Arcelia R. Castillo v. Gerrado Gonzalez, granted Dec. 1.

Marriages

The marriage list wasn't available.