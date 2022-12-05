Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Nov. 21

Acambaro

215 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Large packages of frozen beef thawing on rack beside right compartment of warewashing sink. Ice buildup on floor of walk-in freezer. Grime buildup near handles on inside and outside of walk-in refrigerator door.

Benton County Fairgrounds and Expo

7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Fridge has an accumulation of food residue and grime. Shelves and other surfaces in kitchen have an accumulation of dust and dirt. No hot water in kitchen area.

Burger King

4125 S. 26th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired February 2022.

La Chele

811 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: No paper towels at the handwashing sink. Packages of raw hamburger and carton of eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods. Product under the front counter labeled as hand sanitizer. Product looks very watery and doesn't appear to be hand sanitizer. Employee working doesn't know what it is, but uses it for the customer tables. Spray bottle labeled sanitizer has a purple all-purpose cleaner in it.

Noncritical violations: During the previous inspection, the person in charge said she passed the course, but does not have access to the certificate. Inspector does not have record of a copy being sent to the Arkansas Department of Health. Food sitting out at room temperature. Employee said it was out because she was rearranging items in the refrigerator. Pan of beans stored inside an uncovered pan of rice. Doors and handles of the refrigerator, handles on the prep table and wall behind grill visibly dirty. Floor next to fryer has grease on it. Stove top visibly dirty. Permit posted but expired.

Nov. 22

La Nueva Lupita Baker & Deli

315 W. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Flan in the beverage cooler in the back is not at 41 degrees. The sun is shining in the cooler on the product. Product not in the sun is within allowable temperatures. The back room refrigerator is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Small packaged cakes, flan and gelatin in the beverage cooler are not labeled with contents or list of ingredients. One employee not wearing effective hair restraints. Wall board behind the handwashing sink has been cut away and replaced. There is a gap in the wall board stuffed with steel wool. Repeat violation. Not enough light in the food preparation area.

Supermercado La Michoacana

803 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Spray bottles of orange liquid not labeled with contents. Items are a food item.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling tiles in the meat department and the food storage areas appear to have water damage. Person in charge says the ceiling will sometimes leak when it rains. Person in charge said the landlord is aware of the issue and is supposed to be working on repairing the roof.

Taco Bell

1200 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Multiple dead flying insects around drink boxes and CO2 tank.

TCBY

2005 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 140, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Brownies being kept on floor of walk-in freezer. No covered receptacles in restroom.

Asian Fresh Super Market

203 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Employee eating in kitchen.

Noncritical violations: None

Barley & Vine

113 W. Central Ave., Suite 103, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Carniceria Guanjuato

400 N. Eighth St., Suite A, Rogers

Critical violations: Raw eggs being stored above ready-to-eat items in prep table.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Individually packaged containers of cheese dip not labeled.

E-Z Mart

900 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Handwashing sink is clogged and not draining. This is a repeat violation from the previous inspection. Employee doing the dishes does not know anything about sanitizer and does not use sanitizer after washing dishes. Hot dogs do not have a time marked on them so a temperature was taken. Hot dogs are 116 degrees. Sliced cheese in the walk-in cooler is at 43 degrees. Sandwiches, burritos and other packaged food in the customer grab-and-go case are not date marked as needed. Repeat violation. Eggs in the walk-in exceed the manufacturers date on the carton. The food in the hot-case is marked with a use-by time of 11:30 and 11:40. Food should have been discarded several hours ago. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Employee does not know the proper steps for washing dishes.

La Herradura

450 N. 24th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dish soap used at warewashing sink for handwashing.

Pupuseria

1400 W. Walnut St., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager available at time of inspection.

Savoy Tea Company

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 8152, Rogers

Critical violations: No sanitizer detected in dishwashing machine.

Noncritical violations: None

Thai Basil

3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 25, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee consumed a piece of basil while preparing and slicing herbs/vegetables. Cold-hold items in prep unit were between 47 to 50 degrees: minced garlic at 47 degrees, cut tomatoes at 49 degrees, bean sprouts at 49 degrees cooked chicken at 50 degrees. Raw pork and beef thawing at room temperature by three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard is being used as nonfood contact surfaces on top of shelves in prep areas. Walls in kitchen, particularly in food prep areas, have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Accumulation of dust at air vent in food preparation area.

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for lactic acid sanitizer. Accumulation of grease and food residue on walls and sides of equipment.

The Five Six Pub

124 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Nov. 23

Blu DTR

214 W. Elm St., Rogers

Critical violations: No parasite destruction information available. Dish machine 0 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of dry storage area. Ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine when not in use. Toilet room doors lacking self-closing mechanism. No separation between residence storage and establishment storage.

Mazzio's Pizza

906 W. Kenwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employees not lathering with soap long enough prior to rinsing off soap. Employee handled lettuce for the salad bar with bare hands. No sanitizer concentration being dispensed at the dish washer. Dressings checked on the salad bar (items that had been on buffet all lunch) were not at 41 degrees or below. Bowl of lettuce in the salad cooler not at 41 degrees or below. Spray bottle of pink liquid not labeled with contents. Spray bottle labeled as sanitizer, but appears to be glass cleaner (based on the color of product at dispenser.

Noncritical violations: New manager has until 02/23/2023 to comply with the certified food manager requirements. Cases of produce on the floor in the walk-in cooler. No sanitizer concentration in bucket where wiping cloths are stored. Wall behind the wing sauces is visibly dirty. Food debris on the interior of the sandwich prep table and in the pizza prep table. Top of dishwasher and dish washing area is not clean. Multiple surfaces through out kitchen area are visibly dirty. Condensation leak in the walk-in freezer. Do not store open cases of food under the water leak. Repeat violation. Ceiling tiles that were replaced are not smooth and easily cleanable. Hole in the wall by the dough sheeter table. Repair as needed. Repeat violation. Permit posted is expired.

Papa Johns Pizza

151 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Using the top of a cut-off soda bottle as a funnel.

Siloam Springs 6

1102 S. Carl St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Counter in front of the soda ice bin had duct tape on it. Metal ice scoop end is broken and jagged. Surface is no longer easily cleanable and in good condition.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 21 -- Hickory Hollow Mobile, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

Nov. 22 -- Conifer, 321 S.E. Second St., Suite 100, Bentonville; Dollar General Store, 900 JR Bever Blvd., Gentry; Half Baked Goodness, 3939 S. Grand Ave., Suite D100, Rogers

Nov. 23 -- All Day Nutrition, 155 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Domino's Pizza, 207 Slack St., Pea Ridge; Einstein Bros. Bagels, 101 Monument Drive, Suite A, Lowell; Kum And Go, 5120 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers; Subway, 123 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs