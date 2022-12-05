Super Quiz: Americana

1. For what is "Old Glory" a nickname?

2. What was the name of Edgar Bergen's most famous dummy?

3. This liner was sunk by a German U-boat on May 7, 1915.

4. Calling someone a "Benedict Arnold" is a way of calling him a -- -- -- -- -- -- --.

5. Who is the villain in "Uncle Tom's Cabin"?

6. His real name was John Chapman. What was his nickname?

7. Where did Horace Greeley advise young men to go?

8. Who did Bob Keeshan portray on a children's TV show?

9. Who did Jill Tracy Jacobs marry in 1977?

ANSWERS:

1. The U.S. flag

2. Charlie McCarthy

3. Lusitania

4. Traitor

5. Simon Legree

6. Johnny Appleseed

7. West (Go west, young man.)

8. Captain Kangaroo

9. Joe Biden