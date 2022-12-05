Tennessee man killed in hit-and-run on I-40 in St. Francis County

A tractor-trailer struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run Sunday afternoon in St. Francis County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Sircrease Brooks, 45, of Memphis, Tenn. was a passenger in a 2012 GMC Sierra that was disabled and stopped on Interstate 40 near Arkansas 149, according to the report.

The report said Brooks was standing outside of the vehicle, attempting to put gas in it, when an “unknown” semi-truck traveling on the inside lane of the highway struck both Brooks and the vehicle around 3:30 p.m.

The driver continued heading east, according to the report.

Spokesperson Bill Sadler of the Arkansas State Police said no arrests had been made Monday afternoon.

Police reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.