LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Arkansas hosts UNC-Greensboro

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

Council on Monday was named SEC player of the week for his play against Troy and San Jose State last week. He averaged 22 points, 3 rebounds and 2 steals per game, and enters tonight's game as the league's leading scorer at 19.8 points per outing.

Smith scored 16 points and had 5 assists in his first significant playing time with the Razorbacks last Saturday. He knocked down 3 of 5 three-point attempts and was invaluable against the SJSU zone defense.

Black was not a main talking point after Saturday's 41-point win, but he finished with 8 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. It was also his first game with two or fewer turnovers (2) since Nov. 16 vs. South Dakota State.

Trevon Brazile scored a career-high 23 points on Saturday, as well.

The Razorbacks currently rank seventh in the country in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom data. Arkansas, to this point, is allowing 88.2 points per 100 possessions and turning opponents over on 25.9% of their possessions.

UNCG's starters: Dante Treacy, Keyshaun Langley, Kobe Langley, Bas Leyte and Mohammed Abdulsalam

Spartans leading scorer Keondre Kennedy is expected to be available tonight after missing the team's last two games for an undisclosed reason. He has averaged 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds in 7 games played.

Keyshaun Langley is second in scoring at 11.6 points per game and has shot 42.9% from three-point range against Division I competition on 49 attempts.

UNCG, according to KenPom data, has turned the ball over on 21.2% of its possessions and has a non-steal turnover rate of 12.7%. The Spartans have 120 assists this season and 122 turnovers.

They are coming off a 65-61 road win over Elon. UNCG is 1-2 on the road this season with losses to North Carolina A&T and Miami.