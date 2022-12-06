Police: Pedestrian dead after crash on East Roosevelt Road

A pedestrian died Friday after a fatal traffic accident, the Little Rock Police Department said in a news release on Monday.

The victim was an adult male, according to Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department.

He was taken to a local hospital where he died due to injuries after a crash with a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road, the release said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released pending notification of next-of-kin, Edwards said.

No details about the vehicle or driver were immediately released.

The release said accident reconstruction officers and the crime scene search unit were called in to search the scene, but no charges have been filed “pending a comprehensive review.”

The investigation is ongoing.