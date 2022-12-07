First phase of J.B. Hunt campus expansion approved by Lowell Planning Commission

LOWELL -- The city's Planning Commission on Monday approved the first phase of an expansion on the grounds of the J.B. Hunt campus.

The phase includes relocating the wastewater sewer pipe and utilities as well as related construction on the west side of the Lowell campus near Interstate 49.

Candice Anderson with CEI Engineering Associates Inc. said the trucking and logistics company is expanding its campus. The utilities are preventing campus growth, according to a letter to the city from the civil engineering firm, which has proposed to install bigger pipes and move the utilities to allow future development.

No new buildings will be built during this first phase, according to CEI.

Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the large-scale development plans for the first phase at J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive.

Earlier this year, the Lowell-based firm bought 8.8 acres just north of its headquarters for $18 million. The transaction included the three-building Northwest Arkansas Business Center at 506, 509 and 515 Enterprise Drive.

In other business, the commission unanimously approved a lot split at 12824 and 12828 Frisco Cemetery Road. Grant and Rebecca Alexander requested to split the two lots, located outside city limits but within the Lowell planning area, into five lots.