Arrests made in North Little Rock pedestrian death treated as homicide

North Little Rock police on Wednesday arrested a man on a murder charge in connection with a November pedestrian death, while another woman faces charges of hindering the investigation, according to a police news release.

Officers served Roseikeo Wright, 25, with warrants for his arrest on charges of capital murder and leaving the scene of an accident issued late in November.

Authorities say Wright was involved in a Nov. 5 crash that killed Kneco Jones, 31, of North Little Rock. Police found Jones lying dead around 11:36 a.m. near the road in the 2000 block of Allen Street. They determined that his injuries were caused when a vehicle struck him.

Also Wednesday, officers arrested Tiffany Mitchell-Swann, 39, of North Little Rock on charges of tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension or prosecution in relation to the homicide investigation.

Wright and Mitchell-Swann were being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday afternoon, with Wright held without bond and Mitchell-Swann on a $10,000 bond.