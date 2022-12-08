Cash expert to speak on state ties

TEXARKANA -- An expert on singer Johnny Cash will give a lecture on his Arkansas ties Friday.

Adam Long will focus on Cash's history in Arkansas, as well as the prison concert he performed at the state Penitentiary in Cummins in 1969. Long will also present brief footage from the historic Cummins concert that aired on television, according to a news release from the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council.

The event is in conjunction with the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council's current exhibition, titled "1968: A Folsom Redemption." The show is a collection of photographs and memories of two journalists who were among those who saw the historic Cash concerts at Folsom State Prison in California.

Long is executive director of Arkansas State University Heritage Sites, which includes overall responsibilities for policies and programs at the Southern Tenant Farmers Museum in Tyronza, Lakeport Plantation in Lake Village, the Hemingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center in Piggott, and the Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess.

Long's talk is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Regional Arts Center, 321 W. Fourth St., and admission is free.