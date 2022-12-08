Sections
Clarksville woman killed, man hurt in crash in Johnson County

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

A Clarksville woman died and a Clarksville man was hurt in a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Sheila Vaughn, 52, of Clarksville, was killed around 2:25 p.m. when the 2019 Kia Forte she was driving on Arkansas 164 in rural Johnson County veered into the opposite lane of traffic, striking a 2001 Mack truck, according to a report.

Merlin Auterson, 66, of Clarksville, the driver of the truck, tried to avoid the collision but was unable to and was injured, the report says.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

