• Dorothy Stover, a seventh-generation resident of Nantucket, Mass., said, "Really, this is righting a wrong -- catching up to what was already legal for men, allowing the space for all bodies to be topless," as Massachusetts approved a bylaw that allows anyone to remove their top on the island's beaches.

• Rachel Talbot Ross, whose dad made history 50 years ago as the first Black person elected to Maine's Legislature, was named the state's first Black speaker of the House, saying "there can be very little doubt I am my father's proud daughter."

• Vicky Blaylock, a former deputy chancery clerk in Grenada County, Miss., must pay back all the money plus interest and investigative expenses after pleading guilty to grand larceny for taking $34,000 from a land redemption account and altering computer records to conceal the missing sum.

• Christopher Condro of Massachusetts was sentenced to seven years in prison and must repay $8.7 million for participating in a scheme to defraud the federal government of $50 million in tax-free grants to fund clean energy projects.

• Lewis Reed, former president of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen, will go to prison for four years for accepting bribes from a businessman and two colleagues in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced price on a city property.

• Scott Ziegler, school superintendent in Loudoun County, Va., was fired after the release of a state grand jury report that blasted school leaders for their handling of two sexual assaults by the same student, a report that also called Ziegler a liar.

• Jacob Blair Scott was sentenced to 21 months in prison for faking his own death in Alabama to avoid criminal charges of impregnating a teenage girl in his home state of Mississippi, with the punishment to run concurrently with his 85 years for sexual battery.

• Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, vowed to reimburse businesses and individuals hit with "unjust" fines, fees or suspensions imposed under his predecessor for violating state coronavirus restrictions.

• Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, once called a news conference to demonstrate a contraption for drowning rats in poison, but now finds himself contesting a $300 fine issued by his own administration over an infestation at a building he owns in Brooklyn.