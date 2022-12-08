ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: LR Winds, Chamber Singers salute season





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

MUSIC: 'English Christmas'

The Arkansas Chamber Singers, with guest conductor Gabriel Statom and harpist Anna Kathryn Pepper, perform traditional carols and a little bit of movie music for "An English Christmas," 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Old State House, 300 W. Markham St., Little Rock.

The tentative program: "Merry Christmas" from John Williams' score for the movie "Home Alone 2"; "Lo, How a Rose e'er Blooming" by Michael Praetorius; "The Little Drummer Boy" by Harry Simeone, Katherine K. Davis and Henry Onorati; "Here We Come a-wassailing"; "The Wexford Carol"; "Ríu, ríu, chíu"; "Christmas Triptych" by Adam Stanley; Gustav Holst's version of "In The Bleak Midwinter"; "Carol of the Bells"; "I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day"; "Ding Dong! Merrily on High"; "The Sussex Carol"; "A Christmas Portrait," arranged by Jerry Nowak; "Rejoice and Be Merry"; and "What Cheer" by William Walton.

Admission is free. Call (501) 377-1121 or visit Ar-ChamberSingers.org.

'Holiday Cheer!'

Singers, dancers and Santa join the Little Rock Winds for their "Holiday Cheer!" concert, 7:30 p.m. today in the Center for Humanities and Arts Theatre, University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College Main Campus, 3000 W. Scenic Drive, North Little Rock. Soprano Jaimee Jensen-Loving and baritone Kendi Jensen-Loving (formerly known as Ron McDaniel) perform a medley of Christmas songs, including "O Holy Night" by Adolphe Adam. The Sylvan Hills High Concert Choir will perform another medley, of Christmas tunes from Broadway, with professional tap company Untapped Inc. taking choreographic part in a holiday swing medley. And there will be an appearance by Santa Claus (who will also be available for selfies during intermission and after the show). Israel Getzov conducts. Tickets are $20, $5 for students. Visit lrwinds.org/holiday-cheer.

'Holidays in Music'

The Little Rock Musical Coterie's gathering, 2 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., Little Rock, features a concert titled "Happy Holidays in Music." University of Arkansas at Little Rock music majors Kyndal Collins, soprano; Hannah Blacklaw, mezzo-soprano; Brent M. Foster II, tenor; and Christian Waldron, baritone, performing as Night Shift with pianist Carmen Ramirez, will sing arrangements of Gustav Holst's version of "In the Bleak Midwinter"; "All Is Quiet" by Josh Sparkman; traditional carols "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," "Joy to the World" and "Silent Night"; "White Christmas" by Irving Berlin; "Silver Bells" by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans; "Carol of the Bells," arranged by Peter J. Wilhousky; and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. A reception will follow. Admission is free. Call (501) 940-1562.

Cinematic Christmas

The Saline Symphony Orchestra plays music from popular Christmas movies and traditional holiday tunes with singers from Bryant Junior High and Parkway, Davis and Hill Farm elementary schools in "Christmas at the Movies with the Symphony Orchestra," 6 p.m. Saturday in the Fine Arts Center at Bryant High School, 801 N. Reynolds Road, Bryant. Bryant Mayor Allen Scott will be the master of ceremonies. Darla Corral conducts. Admission is free to the public; donations will be accepted. Visit facebook.com/events/1162917667974516.

Jonesboro 'Holiday'

Seasonal classics and selected dances from Peter Ilich Tchaikovsky's "The Nutcracker" featuring Foundation of the Arts ballerinas, highlight the Delta Symphony Orchestra's annual Holiday Concert, 2 p.m. Sunday in Riceland Hall of Arkansas State University's Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The program also includes Leroy Anderson's "Bugler's Holiday" (with trumpeters Nairam Simoes, Tyler Helms and Blake White) and "Fantasia on Greensleeves" by Ralph Vaughn Williams (with flutist Heather Coleman and harpist Alaina Graiser). Neale Bartee conducts; guest conductor George Cavenaugh will mount the podium for "Sleigh Ride." The concert will close with a sing-along and an appearance by Santa Claus. Tickets are $20-$35; call (870) 761-8254 or visit deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets.

The Muses Project performs its 16th annual “Voices of Angels” Christmas concert in Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Little Rock and Texarkana through Dec. 18. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

'Voices of Angels'

The Muses Project performs its 16th annual "Voices of Angels" Christmas concert of sacred classical pieces with solo singers, instrumentalists and a mixed-voice chorus in Hot Springs, Hot Springs Village, Little Rock and Texarkana through Dec. 18:

◼️ 6 p.m. today at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs; student show, free to all artists and performers, students and teachers but registration is mandatory — call (501) 609-9811.

◼️ 7 p.m. Friday at the Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village; 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Muses Cultural Arts Center. Tickets are $35; call (501) 609-9811 or visit www.themusesproject.org.

◼️ 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Cabe Hall, Texarkana Regional Arts Humanities Center, 321 W. Fourth St., Texarkana. Tickets are $35. Visit trahc.org.

◼️ 3 p.m. Dec. 18, First Presbyterian Church of Little Rock, 800 Scott St. Free. Call (501) 372-1804 or (501) 609-9811.

The program includes Edwin Fissinger's arrangement of "Silent Night," "Tota Pulchra Es" by Maurice Durufle, John Rutter's arrangement of "Il Est Ne Le Divin Enfant" and "This Little Babe" by Benjamin Britten.

The national tour of “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” is onstage Saturday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

THEATER: 'Christmastime is here'

The national tour of "A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage" re-creates the Peanuts' holiday TV special as a stage show, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $30-$40, $10 for children and students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

CHRISTMAS: Clinton Center crafts

The Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, is hosting holiday activities and crafts for a cause, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17. Crafters can create their own holiday-theme ornaments and holiday cards; younger crafters can color a pre-printed holiday card. There will also be entertainment and "tasty treats." The Clinton Center is also collecting new socks this week that will be distributed to our neighbors in need this winter through The Van.

Admission to "Holidays at the Clinton Center" activities is free; the center's regular admission prices — $12, $10 for senior citizens (62-plus) and college students and retired military (with valid ID), $7 for youngsters 6-17, free for children 5 and younger, active duty U.S. military — stand for visitors who wish to tour the exhibitions; donate a new package of socks and get $2 off. Visit clintonpresidentialcenter.org or facebook.com/clintoncenter.

Museum open house

The Plantation Agriculture Museum, 4815 Arkansas 161, Scott, hosts its annual Holiday Open House, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, with craft-making (Old Saint Nicholas okra ornaments, paper stars, cotton-burr poinsettias, yarn-wrapped or laced ornaments, pine-cone Christmas trees and egg carton bells), hot cocoa (or wassail) and holiday treats, plus a Plantation Prize Pecan Pie Competition. Guests will also be able to decorate their own graham-cracker house and visit Santa Claus in his "reindeer" barn. Pie contest entries must come in between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; judging takes place at 3. There is a $5 per person fee for crafts; all other festivities are free. Call (501) 961-1409 or email PlantationAgriMuseum@arkansas.gov.

'Living Windows'

Living tableaux will fill shop windows along Calico Rock's Main Street for "Living Windows," 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Visitors can vote for their favorite. The town's Christmas parade follows. Call (870) 297-6100.

Park by candlelight

Historic Washington State Park, 103 Franklin St., Washington, hosts its 36th Christmas and Candlelight event, with luminaria lighting and music programs at 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Period decorations will perk up houses and buildings within the historic town and thousands of luminarias will light the streets. A horse-drawn surrey will be available for rides. Tour venues open at 1 p.m. Williams' Tavern Restaurant is open, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission is $10, $6 for children 12 and younger. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit HistoricWashingtonStatePark.com.

ETC.: Library trains

The Crooked Rails Model Railroad Club displays working model trains, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today and Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the William F. Laman Public Library, 2801 S. Orange St., North Little Rock. The club features both HO and O scale layouts; club members will be on hand to provide more information about the hobby and railroad history. Admission is free. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit NLRLibrary.org or crooked-rails.org.



