Report: Arkansas needs more public, private investment in space technology, autonomous vehicles

Gov. Asa Hutchinson presented findings of a new report Thursday with the goal of making Arkansas a hub for the future of space travel, electric vehicles and drone technology.

A team of business executives, top-level bureaucrats and academics tasked with how to make Arkansas a center for transportation entrepreneurship and research, known as the Arkansas Council on Future Mobility, released a report after 10 months of work.

The report calls for more public and private investment in space technology, autonomous vehicles; establishing an institute for advanced mobility at the University of Arkansas and for the legislature to commission feasibility study on a future space port in the state.

“Arkansas has always been a leader in transportation and mobility from our incredible logistics companies to our work in the electric vehicle space,” Hutchinson said. “To the movement of goods across the globe, Arkansas not only is good at making things, we are good at moving things and we want to stay in the forefront.”