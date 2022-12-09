Sections
Money given to projects to reduce, offset vehicle pollution in Northwest Arkansas

by Ron Wood | Today at 3:19 a.m.
Traffic moves on South School Avenue on Dec. 12, 2018, near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville. Regional planners awarded money to several entities this week for projects to reduce or offset pollution from the ever-increasing number of cars and trucks on area roads. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette)

SPRINGDALE -- Regional planners awarded money to several entities this week for projects to reduce or offset pollution from the ever-increasing number of cars and trucks on area roads, and there's still some money on the table.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission expects to have about $1 million in federal money available for each of the next two years -- about $2.1 million total -- for projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from highway vehicles. Carbon reduction money can be used on a wide range of projects that reduce transportation emissions.

Regional planners said in May that they wanted to focus on traffic monitoring; management and control facilities; transportation alternative projects, like trails and sidewalks; and advanced transportation and congestion management technologies, including systems that communicate with cars and their drivers.

They're also interested in replacing street lighting and traffic signals with more energy-efficient alternatives.

The commission Thursday awarded money for six projects totaling more than $1.4 million. Federal money will pay for 80% of projects selected and a 20% local match will be required.

The projects selected include:

• Cave Springs, $10,784 to extend sidewalks at West Wallis and Sands roads.

• Centerton, $500,000 for construction of McKissic Trail, Phase II.

• Fayetteville, $400,000 to change to LED lighting at major intersections along with video detection equipment.

• Johnson, $339,300 for lighting the Razorback Greenway.

• Lowell, $131,764 for traffic signal improvements.

• Springdale, $100,000 for trail planning and design.

More than $689,000 is still available. Planners will issue a renewed call for projects and expect to award the remaining money in March.

