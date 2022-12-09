Money given to projects to reduce, offset vehicle pollution in Northwest Arkansas

SPRINGDALE -- Regional planners awarded money to several entities this week for projects to reduce or offset pollution from the ever-increasing number of cars and trucks on area roads, and there's still some money on the table.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission expects to have about $1 million in federal money available for each of the next two years -- about $2.1 million total -- for projects aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions from highway vehicles. Carbon reduction money can be used on a wide range of projects that reduce transportation emissions.

Regional planners said in May that they wanted to focus on traffic monitoring; management and control facilities; transportation alternative projects, like trails and sidewalks; and advanced transportation and congestion management technologies, including systems that communicate with cars and their drivers.

They're also interested in replacing street lighting and traffic signals with more energy-efficient alternatives.

The commission Thursday awarded money for six projects totaling more than $1.4 million. Federal money will pay for 80% of projects selected and a 20% local match will be required.

The projects selected include:

• Cave Springs, $10,784 to extend sidewalks at West Wallis and Sands roads.

• Centerton, $500,000 for construction of McKissic Trail, Phase II.

• Fayetteville, $400,000 to change to LED lighting at major intersections along with video detection equipment.

• Johnson, $339,300 for lighting the Razorback Greenway.

• Lowell, $131,764 for traffic signal improvements.

• Springdale, $100,000 for trail planning and design.

More than $689,000 is still available. Planners will issue a renewed call for projects and expect to award the remaining money in March.