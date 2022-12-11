Extended-stay hotel opens in White Hall

With the flick of a switch Friday evening, the changed landscape west of Interstate 530 on Sheridan Road dramatically announced to travelers that the four-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott in White Hall is open for business.

Earlier in the day, the extended-stay hotel built by the Umesh Patel family, White Hall developers and multiple business owners, celebrated its opening with a White Hall Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

The facility's LED lighting also highlights the other businesses located nearby including the newly opened three-story Relyance Bank headquarters, Smart Auto Group and more.

Patel, the family's principal, estimated construction costs at about $10 million last year.

The rooms provide guests with kitchens and other amenities needed for a longer stay, and Patel said he expects most of his bookings to be out-of-towners, especially those who are working with local businesses.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, said, "The TownePlace Suites by Marriott is a wonderful addition to White Hall."

Noel Foster, White Hall mayor, who also attended the ceremony but drove by the Marriott around dusk the same day, said, "It was amazing. It puts us on the traveling public's map so to speak."

It's been a busy year for the Patels, especially when juggling two large construction projects. Along with the Marriott, they built and recently opened the White Hall Plaza, 7810 Sheridan Road.

The single story plaza is approximately 10,000 square feet and was custom designed to house two national chain restaurants, Moe's Southwest Grill, which is also owned by the Patel family and already serving customers, and Schlotzsky's, which is expected to open in about two weeks.

Patel opened his first Subway in Dumas in 1999, but eventually he turned his attention to White Hall, with the family's earlier commercial investments including a Dairy Queen, a Holiday Inn Express, and now the White Hall Plaza, Moe's and the Marriott.

Also, Patel built Colton's Steak House, located next door to the Marriott, and sold it to restaurateur Daniel Ray about 18 months ago.

Foster said he believes the Patel family investments, along with other new and upcoming projects such as the construction of a second Simmons Bank branch on Sheridan Road and joint construction of a 76-bed medical facility by Jefferson Regional Medical Center and LifePoint Health, are spurring additional investments and commercial developments in White Hall.

"We have worked with Umesh and his management team in the past and will continue working with the developer in the future," Foster said.

Patel said he is committed to building a better White Hall.

On Friday morning, the Patel family and White Hall city officials gathered to celebrate the opening of the four-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott on Sheridan Road in White Hall. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

