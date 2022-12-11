Taylor Nicole Loeb - Benjamin Charles Gatlin





Taylor Nicole Loeb became the bride of Benjamin Charles Gatlin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Christ the King Catholic Church. The Rev. Patrick Friend of Catholic High School officiated assisted by Deacon Danny Hartendey of Christ the King.

The bride is the daughter of Jennifer and Brian Loeb of Maumelle. Her grandparents are Diane Barnes of North Little Rock, Amy and Stephen Barnes of Little Rock and Sharon and Bob Loeb of Plano, Texas.

Parents of the groom are Jenni Owen of Little Rock and Charlotte and Chuck Gatlin of Bauxite. He is the grandson of Ann and the late Charles Owen of Maumelle, and the late Barbara and Marion Charles Gatlin of Bauxite.

The altar held white arrangements of garden roses, hydrangeas, Dutch stock, snapdragons, eucalyptus and cedar. Music was by organist Kevin Forte, violinist Geoffrey Robson and soloist Bernard Turgeon.

The bride walked down the aisle with her father and wore an ivory Mikado silk ball gown embellished with pearl and crystal beading. She carried a bouquet of white roses, hydrangeas, anemone and evergreens.

Lauren Loeb of Maumelle, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. Matron of honor was Adrienne Sparks of Bryant. Bridesmaids were Anna Bliss Dean, Grace Crawford and Olivia Smith, all of Nashville, Tenn.; Catherine Forte of Dallas; Cara Lawlor of St. Louis; Kathleen Escobar of Hartsville, S.C.; Annie Covington, sister of the groom, and Rachael Honeycutt, both of Little Rock; and Hayley Johnson of Benton. They wore emerald green velvet gowns and carried bouquets of white roses, hydrangeas and evergreens.

Serving as the groom's best men were Christopher Tucker of Little Rock and Hunter Nannen of Conway. Groomsmen were Clark Jarrett, Jack Johnson, David Covington and Matthew Gatlin, brother of the groom, all of Little Rock; Kasoma Paulino and Zach Wentworth, both of Arkadelphia; Turner Sparks of Bryant; Nick Robertson of Alexander; Luke Gatlin of Conway, brother of the groom; and Luke Melton of Hot Springs. Guests were seated by Brad Handloser, brother of the groom, and Jack Beckham and Lee Schwander, all of Little Rock; Nate Smith of Nashville, Tenn.; and Luke Patterson of Arkadelphia.

A reception was held at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Guest tables held tall arrangements of white wedding flowers, cedar and eucalyptus.

The bride graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in sports management and a master's degree in sports administration from Henderson State University where she was a member of the women's golf team. She received Women's Golf Coaches Association All Region honors and was an Academic All- American. She is director of Championship Operations and Women's Golf for the Arkansas State Golf Association.

The groom received a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He is director of logistics at Rough House Refurbished.

After a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Alexander.





Taylor Nicole Gatlin (Benjamin Martin)







