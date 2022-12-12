• Patti LaBelle was abruptly rushed off stage just a couple of songs into her Christmas concert Saturday in Milwaukee after a bomb threat forced authorities to evacuate the theater. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that video from the Riverside Theater shows what appears to be two security officers interrupting the 78-year-old LaBelle as she chats with an audience member. They rush her off stage. Shortly after, someone announced that the nearly full 2,500-seat theater had to be evacuated because of a bomb threat. K-9 units searched the theater and no explosive devices were discovered, so there was no threat to the public, Milwaukee Police Capt. Warren Allen Jr. said in a statement early Sunday. As of Sunday morning, LaBelle hadn't issued a statement about the evacuation on social media. The operator of the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater Group, said it would work with LaBelle to reschedule the show in the future.

• TV personality and former pro skateboarder Bam Margera, known for the "Jack***" franchise, was hospitalized last week with complications related to covid-19, TMZ reported Friday. Margera was hospitalized with pneumonia and later tested positive for covid-19, TMZ said in a report. He was placed on a ventilator and remained in the intensive care unit at a San Diego hospital. Margera has previously been open about his health issues and his addiction to alcohol, which intensified following the death of co-star Ryan Dunn. Over the past several years, Margera has been in and out of Florida rehabilitation facilities for his alcohol addiction. During a recent court-ordered stay, he fled the facility several times. He entered a new rehab program in September, TMZ reported. Starting in the early 1990s, Margera found success as a pro skateboarder. His skating led to major sponsorships such as Volcom and Element Skateboards. He was featured as a playable character in the "Tony Hawk" video game series. Margera's fame grew with MTV's "Jack***" series, where cast members performed stunts and pulled pranks on each other. The series led to Bam's own MTV spinoff, "Viva La Bam," as well as several feature films, many of which Margera co-wrote and co-produced.