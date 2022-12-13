FOOTBALL

OBU's Cole named All-American

Ouachita Baptist University senior running back TJ Cole was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association on Monday.

Cole, who earned the honor for the second consecutive season, set single-season school records in rushing yards (1,672) and rushing touchdowns (26). He had 10 games with at least 100 rushing yards, 4 games with a least 150 yards and 2 games with at least 200 yards. His best performance of the season came in a victory over Southern Arkansas University at the Murphy USA Classic in El Dorado, when he ran for 230 yards and 6 touchdowns.

For his career, Cole holds the school's all-time record in rushing touchdowns (49) and ranks second in rushing yards (3,986). In addition to the AFCA honor, Cole was a unanimous first team All-Great American Conference selection and a first team All-Region choice by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association. He is also a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, awarded to the best player in NCAA Division II. The winner will be announced Friday and honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 13.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech men cruise to victory

Arkansas Tech University (5-4, 3-0 Great American Conference) shot 47.1% from the floor as a team Monday to beat Henderson State University (4-4, 2-1) 73-64 at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Wonder Boys shot 40% from the three-point line and had 14 assists on 24 made baskets. They also scored 15 fast break points and turned 15 Henderson State turnovers into 16 points. The Reddies shot 38.1% from the floor, but went just 25% from the three-point line and 52.4% from the free throw line. They held a 42-35 rebounding edge and a 34-28 advantage in points in the lane.

Andre Leavell scored a game-high 21 points to lead Arkasnas Tech, which also got 17 points from Taelon Peter and 11 from DeShawn Davidson.

Franck Kamgain had 18 points to lead Henderson State, while Tomislav Miholjcic added 14 and Alvin MIles chipped in with 10.

HSU women roll past Arkansas Tech

Henderson State University (6-3, 3-0 Great American Conference) had four players with 10 or more points -- led by Gracie Raby's game-high 22 on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor -- in a 78-67 victory over Arkansas Tech University (4-3, 2-1) on Monday at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Reddies shot 40.8% from the floor as a team, including 64.3% in the first quarter. They outrebounded the Golden Suns 44-43 while scoring 32 points in the lane, added 16 second-chance points and 11 points off turnovers. Arkansas Tech shot 40.3% from the floor with 28 points in the lane, 16 second-chance points and 27 points off the bench.

Abbie Jiles scored 19 points for the Reddies, while Ashley Farrar added 16 and Sonni Martin contributed 13.

Jalei Oglesby led the Golden Suns with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Claudia Bridges scored 14 points off the bench, while Dana Thompson and Alex Hill had 10 each.

UALR's Walker earns Ohio Valley Conference honors

For the second time this season, University of Arkansas-Little Rock redshirt freshman Chris Walker was honored as the Ohio Valley Conference's Freshman of the Week after scoring a game-high 18 points against Memphis.

Walker, who set a new career high, hit of six of his 12 attempts from the floor, knocking down four three-pointers and adding two rebounds in 23 minutes against the Tigers last Tuesday. The Wellington, Fla., native leads the Trojans in both three-pointers (19) and three-point percentage (38.8%) and is UALR's top bench scorer, averaging 8.8 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA's Hunter earns ASUN honor

Sophomore guard Camren Hunter from the University of Central Arkansas was named the ASUN's Player of the Week on Monday.

Hunter had 20 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists while shooting nearly 54% from the floor in a victory over Arkansas State University, then scored 19 points to go with 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists in a loss to Oral Roberts.

OBU's Miller honored by GAC

Junior guard Makayla Miller of Ouachita Baptist University was honored as the Great American Conference's co-women's player of the week Monday with Southwestern Oklahoma State guard Averi Zinn.

Miller had 12 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 18 minutes of a 96-51 victory over Williams Baptist College. She followed that up with a career-high 27 points to lead the Tigers to a 93-83 victory over Southern Arkansas University. For the week, she shot 68% from the floor while adding 15 total rebounds, 10 assists and 6 steals in the 2 games.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services