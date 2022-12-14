New hearing set for Jan. 6 riot suspect from Conway

A Conway man accused of attacking a police officer on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has apparently reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to an order filed Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras vacated a status hearing slated for Peter Francis Stager, 43.

A plea hearing for him has been scheduled for Feb. 16.

No further details were provided in the court filing.

Stager is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face down on the steps of the Capitol.

He has remained in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest shortly after the incident.



