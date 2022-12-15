Mississippi executes Marine who killed teen waitress in ’00

PARCHMAN, Miss. -- A man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl was put to death by lethal injection in Mississippi on Wednesday, becoming the second inmate executed in the state in 10 years.

A coroner pronounced Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, dead at 6:12 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The manner of death had been the subject of Loden's final attempt to stave off the execution.

He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. Earlier this month, a federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four Mississippi death row inmates over the state's lethal injection protocol. Mississippi's most recent execution was in November 2021.

Loden wore a red prison jumpsuit and was covered by a white sheet during the execution. Brown leather straps held him down on a gurney.

Before the injection started, Loden said he was "deeply remorseful."

"For the past 20 years, I've tried to do a good deed every single day to make up for the life I took from this world," Loden said. "If today brings you nothing else, I hope you get peace and closure."

He concluded his last words by saying "I love you" in Japanese, officials said.

During the summer ahead of what should have been Gray's senior year of high school, she had worked as a waitress at her uncle's restaurant in northeast Mississippi. On June 22, 2000, she left work after dark and became stranded with a flat tire on a rural road.

Loden, a Marine Corps recruiter with relatives in the area, encountered Gray on the road about 10:45 p.m. He stopped and began speaking with the teenager about the flat tire. "Don't worry. I'm a Marine. We do this kind of stuff," he said.

Loden told investigators he became angry after Gray said she would never want to be a Marine, and that he ordered her into his van. He spent four hours sexually assaulting her before strangling and suffocating her, according to an interview he gave investigators.

Court records show that on the afternoon of June 23, 2000, "Loden was discovered lying by the side of a road with the words 'I'm sorry' carved into his chest and apparent self-inflicted lacerations on his wrists."

After pleading guilty in September 2001, Loden told Gray's friends and family during his sentencing: "I hope you may have some sense of justice when you leave here today."

Wanda Farris, Gray's mother, described her daughter as a "happy-go-lucky, always smiling" teenager who aspired to become an elementary school teacher.

"She wasn't perfect, now, mind you," Farris said. "But she strived to do right."

Farris had planned on attending the execution Wednesday.

"Clearly, something in him snapped for him to commit such a horrific crime," said Mitzi Magleby, a spokesperson for the Mississippi chapter of Ignite Justice, an organization that advocates for criminal justice changes. "Mr. Loden was immediately remorseful. Shouldn't there be room for grace and mercy in such a situation?"

Farris told The Associated Press on Friday that she forgave Loden years ago, but she did not believe his apology.

"I don't particularly want to see somebody die," Farris said. "But I do believe in the death penalty. ... I do believe in justice."

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press.