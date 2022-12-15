ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Natural State Brass Band to celebrate Christmas with pair of concerts





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts this weekend:

MUSIC

Banding together

The Natural State Brass Band and conductor Nevada Mills will give two performances of its "Horns for the Holidays" Christmas concert:

• 7 p.m. Friday, part of the "Festival of the Senses" at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock.

• 3 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock.

Admission to both concerts is free. Call (501) 758-2576 or visit nsbb.org.

The program will include arrangements of Leroy Anderson's "A Christmas Festival" and "Sleigh Ride"; "Candlelight Carol" by John Rutter; "Frosty The Snowman" by Steven Nelson and Jack Rollins, featuring Rico Belotti as soloist on E-flat Bass; "Russian Christmas Music" by Alfred Reed; "O Holy Night" by Adolphe Adam, with euphonium soloist Jamie Lipton; "Christmas Eve (Sarajevo)" by Paul O'Neil, Robert Kindel and John Olivia; and "The Christmas Song" by Mel Torme and Robert Wells.

THEATER

'Black Nativity'

Actors Theatre of Little Rock stages "Black Nativity" by Langston Hughes, an adaptation of the Nativity story through the lens of gospel music, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. Tickets are $20, $15 for students 18 and younger in advance -- visit centralarkansastickets.com; all tickets at the door will be $25. For more information, visit actorstheatrelr.org.

'A Wonderful Life'

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts stages "It's a Wonderful Life," with music by Dimitri Tiomkin, based on the Frank Capra film, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro. Tickets are $18-$22, $17-$22 for senior citizens, children, military and Arkansas State University students, faculty and staff. The Sunday matinee is "pay what you can." Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

There will be an additional dinner theater show — dinner at 6 p.m., curtain at 7 — Tuesday at the Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel, 223 Red Wolf Blvd., Jonesboro. Tickets are $50.

'Miracle on Main'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff, stages its first holiday variety show, "Miracle on Main: A Holiday Special," 7 p.m. Saturday in its Catherine M. Bellamy Theater. The regional talent showcase will feature singing, dancing (by Southeast Arkansas groups and organizations including Bluff City Dancers, Mrs. Tana's Dance Factory, The Vibe and White Hall High Schools' drama class), storytelling "and loads of family fun," according to a news release, plus photo opportunities with Santa. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20, free for lap seating for children 3 and younger. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit asc701.org.

ART

Celebrating fiber arts

Part 2 of "Gathering Again: A Celebration of Fiber Arts" goes on display with a 5-8 p.m. reception Friday at the Argenta Branch Library Gallery, 420 Main St., North Little Rock. The exhibition will be up through Jan. 6. Library hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Call (501) 758-1720 or visit NLRLibrary.org.

The exhibition includes works representing fiber arts traditions — hand-stitching, appliqué, crochet, macrame, embroidery, quilting, dyeing and weaving — by area artists, including Gina Gallina, Kimberly Kwee, Melissa Lashbrook, Abby Hollis, Kate Kareus, Danielle Hatch, Gail Bradney, Deborah Kuster, Tina Oppenheimer, Lisa Thorpe, Teresa Schlabach, Michael Rowland, Emily Moll Wood, Marieta Moll, Jane Hartfield, Cathy Wester, Eugenia Fair, Susan Boe, Hannah Genevieve Lawrence, Amanda Linn, Laurie Foster, Dominique Simmons, Lynnlee Hutchison, Whitney Johnson Bell, Mary Anita Lorenzen, and Erin Lorenzen.

'Delta Landscapes'

"Delta Landscapes and Other Travels," paintings by Memphis artist Betsy Brackin Burch, is on display through Jan. 27 in the East Arkansas Community College Gallery, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City. The gallery will host a meet-the-artist reception at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 21 before the Tanya Tucker concert in the EACC Fine Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Admission is free. Call (870) 633-4480 or visit eacc.edu.

TICKETS

Disney On Ice

"Disney On Ice presents Frozen & Encanto" skates into North Little Rock, 7 p.m. May 4-5; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. May 6; and 1 and 5 p.m. May 7 at Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets -- $22-$87, plus fees, subject to change, with a limit of eight per household -- go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.

“Past Stitches and Painted Stars” by Emily Moll Wood and Marieta Moll is on display as part of Part 2 of “Gathering Again: A Celebration of Fiber Arts,” Friday Dec. 16-Jan. 6 at the Argenta Branch Library Gallery in North Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







