Plea hearing set for Capitol riot defendant from Conway

A Conway man accused of attacking a police officer on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot has apparently reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

According to an order filed Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras vacated a Dec. 20 status hearing set for Peter Francis Stager, 43, and scheduled a plea hearing for him on Feb. 16.

No details were provided in the court filing.

Stager is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face down on the steps of the Capitol.

Stager has remained in the District of Columbia jail since his arrest shortly after the incident.

Stager is charged by superseding indictment with one count of Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2), 2; one count of Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 111(a)(1) and (b); and other related charges, according to an Aug. 30 filing by his attorney, David Benowitz of Washington, D.C.

In that motion, Benowitz asked that a Nov. 30 jury trial for Stager be canceled because the parties intended to proceed with a stipulated bench trial, which is a trial before the judge without a jury. The motion was granted.

In Wednesday's order, Contreras wrote that he was vacating the status hearing and scheduling the plea hearing for Stager "upon the consent of the parties."

On Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob stormed the Capitol, seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden's win over then-President Donald Trump.

"The insurrection, the worst attack on the seat of U.S. democracy in more than two centuries, left four people dead, and police officer Brian D. Sicknick, who had been sprayed with a powerful chemical irritant, had two strokes and died the next day," according to The Washington Post. "About 140 members of law enforcement were injured as rioters attacked them with flagpoles, baseball bats, stun guns, bear spray and pepper spray."

Besides Stager, Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 62, of Gravette, also faces felony charges in connection with the riot, but he is free on bond. Barnett's trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 9.

Both men have pleaded innocent.

Two other Arkansans, who were charged with misdemeanors, have pleaded guilty in agreements with federal prosecutors.

Robert Thomas Snow, now 79, of Heber Springs pleaded guilty to a charge for "parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building." He was sentenced to probation and community service.

Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville pleaded guilty to the same charge as Snow. His sentencing is scheduled for March 8.