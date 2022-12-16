LIVE! Music: Cates open for Asleep at the Wheel in Eureka tonight

Asleep At The Wheel wants to wish Northwest Arkansas a "Merry Texas Christmas" full of fan favorites and songs from their Christmas albums. Northwest Arkansas' own Cate Brothers will also perform starting at 7:30 p.m. today at The Auditorium in Eureka Springs. Tickets are are $45 to $75 plus fees. See theaud.org for more information.

ELSEWHERE

• The Lunch Hour with Stephen Ivy and food by The Hip Cafe starts at noon today at KUAF, 9 South School Ave. in Fayetteville. Free, but RSVP required at eventbrite.

• The Shandies perform at 7 p.m. today and Anitra Jay plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755.

• The Edward Simon Trio performs at 7 p.m. today; Martina McBride shares "The Joy of Christmas" at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. waltonartscenter.org.

• A Boom Kinetic holiday show starts at 8:30 p.m. today; Holidays with The Ton3s and Funk Factory starts at 6 p.m. Sunday; a Muses Holiday Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday; the Cate Brothers 80th Birthday show starts at 7 p.m. with Dawn Cate Band at 10 p.m. Dec. 23 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

• Brick Fields celebrates 10 years of "Blues Therapy" at 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at Fayetteville Public Library.

• The Iron Maidens play at 8 p.m Sunday at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Jonathan Karrant croons Christmas tunes at 5 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday at 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith, jonathankarrant.com.

• Bobcat Goldthwait performs at 6:30 & 9 p.m. today and 6:30 & 9 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

• Don Chezina performs at 9 p.m. today at Pachanga Night Club, 431 N. Old Missouri Road in Springdale. facebook.com/pachanganuevoclubspringdale.73113528

