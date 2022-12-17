2 charged with murder after child’s body found under Lee County home, authorities say

Ashley Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, have been arrested and charged with capital murder after the body of Roland's 6-year-old son was found buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home Friday night, police said.

Agents are also investigating alleged scalp burns sustained by Roland's 6-year-old daughter, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Roland and Bridges, who are being held at the Lee County jail, are also charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, the release states.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were called to the home in the Moro community west of Marianna by Lee County sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m Friday, authorities said. Based on their initial investigation, agents believe the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago, the release states. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Police said Roland's daughter was taken to a Memphis hospital where she is in stable condition.

CORRECTION: Ashley Roland, 28, was arrested and charged with capital murder. An earlier version of this story misspelled Roland's name, citing incorrect information provided by Arkansas State police.