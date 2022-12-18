Boy, 6, found buried at home

A man and woman have been been arrested on murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was found buried below a hallway floor inside a Lee County home Friday night, the Arkansas State Police said in a news release.

State police special agents are also investigating scalp burns suffered by Ashley Roland's 6 year-old daughter, who also lived at the home in the Moro community west of Marianna, according to the release.

Agents of the state police Criminal Investigation Division were called by Lee County sheriff's deputies to the home about 10:45 p.m Friday.

Roland, 28, and Nathan Bridges, 33, were arrested on charges of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of a minor, the release says.

They were being held in the Lee County jail on Saturday.

Based on their initial investigation, state police agents believe the boy died from injuries suffered in the home, possibly three months ago. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Roland's daughter was taken to a Memphis hospital, where she was in stable condition.