Defensive lineman Stephen Johnson backed off his pledge to Arkansas and committed to Auburn on Sunday.

Johnson, 6-5 and 320 pounds of Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, received an offer from Auburn earlier in the week. He officially visited the Tigers this weekend.

He had chosen Arkansas over scholarship offers from Maryland, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Liberty and others during the summer. He is a consensus 3-star recruit.

The Razorbacks now have 22 commitments for the 2023 class.