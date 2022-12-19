Balanced scoring driving Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's tough for University of Arkansas opponents to focus their defense on stopping one or two players, even with high-flying sophomore forward Trevon Brazile suffering a season-ending knee injury.

When freshman forward Jordan Walsh scored a season-high 18 points to help No. 10 Arkansas beat Bradley 76-57 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, he became the seventh Razorback to score 14 or more through 11 games.

Junior guard Ricky Council scored 16 points for Arkansas (10-1) and freshman guard Anthony Black added 15.

Nick Smith, the Razorbacks' freshman guard projected as a top five NBA Draft pick, averaged 19.7 points the previous three games after recovering from a knee injury.

But when Smith shot 1 of 8 from the field and scored 5 points in 20 minutes against Bradley, the Razorbacks still finished at 49.0% (25 of 51) with their other starters -- Walsh, Black, Council and senior center Makhi Mitchell -- combining to go 18 of 29 and hit 17 of 23 free throws.

Forcing 27 Bradley turnovers and converting those into 37 points helped the Razorbacks keep the Braves (7-4) from making it a close game.

"They are definitely a Final Four type team," Bradley Coach Brian Wardle said. "They have that talent."

Walsh hit 7 of 7 shots, tying the record by a Bradley opposing player with at least seven field goal attempts. Illinois State's Greg Dilligard hit 8 of 8 against the Braves during the 2006-07 season.

"We have so many good players that it can be anybody's game any day," Walsh said on Arkansas' postgame radio show. "And so even when it's my game, I want to share it with Ricky because I know he's our scorer, he's our leader.

"Him and A.B. are our leaders. So I know if I'm doing well they can, too, and get them going."

Council, a transfer from Wichita State, is averaging a team-high 18.9 points and has scored 15 or more in 10 games. He ranks second in the SEC in scoring behind Alabama freshman Brandon Miller's 20.1 points per game average.

Black scored 26 points against both Louisville and Creighton in the Maui Invitational and is averaging 12.8.





Smith is averaging 12.8 points despite going scoreless in six minutes off the bench in his debut against Troy. He scored 22 points North Carolina-Greensboro -- the game in which Brazile tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee --and 21 against Oklahoma.

On Saturday Smith left the game with 17:05 left in the second half and went to the locker room with trainer Matt Townsend.

Smith didn't play the rest of the game after returning to the bench with 15:28 left and Arkansas ahead 46-32.

Musselman said Smith got his knee taped at halftime, and when it felt "a little uncomfortable," he went to the locker room to get re-taped.

"With the flow and the way the game was going [when Smith came back from the locker room]," Musselman said, "I just felt like there wasn't a need to probably put him back in at that juncture."

Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis scored 18 points in the season opener against North Dakota State and Mitchell, a transfer from Rhode Island, had 14 against South Dakota State.

On the season the Razorbacks are shooting 49.2% from the field and averaging 16.9 made free throws per game.

"I think the guys are feeling comfortable with some offensive roles and I think we do have a lot of guys that can score in a variety of ways," Musselman said. "And certainly when you have a player go 7 of 7 and run the floor like Jordan did and attack the rim like he did, it opens things up for other guys."

Brazile, a transfer from Missouri, scored 20 or more points in three of nine games, including a career-high 23 against San Jose State, before his injury.

In the two games since Brazile's injury, Walsh averaged 15 points against Oklahoma and Bradley to raise his season average to 7.9.

"You can see his confidence continue to grow each game," Musselman said. "The last two games the energy that he's played with has been really, really on another level."

Council is shooting 51.7% (75 of 145) from the field, Black 53.3% (48 of 90), Walsh 51.6% (32 of 62) and Mitchell 64.8% (36 of 54).

"It's big for us," Black said of the Razorbacks' balanced scoring. "We've got a lot of talented players, and there's only one ball.

"So when there's a lot of us scoring in double digits, that means we're being pretty unselfish and we're just playing good basketball overall."