Metcalfe, UALR power past ASU





Nikki Metcalfe arrived in Little Rock this offseason with not much in the way of expectations. The Melbourne, Australia, native had bounced around for her first four years of college, spending two years at junior college in North Dakota before playing two seasons in Russellville for Division II Arkansas Tech.

"[I was] just going to be happy with what I got," Metcalfe said Sunday.

In an in-state rivalry contest, Metcalfe got her chance to shine, scoring 15 of her 17 points after halftime, powering the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to a 60-44 win against Arkansas State University on Sunday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The Trojans held the Red Wolves to 15-of-60 shooting and converted 16 ASU turnovers into 17 points.

With the victory, UALR kept its streak of 18 straight home wins against the Red Wolves intact and ensured ASU remained winless in as many tries at the Jack Stephens Center.

"That's the most complete game we've played," Trojans Coach Joe Foley said. "When you get two kids in double figures and you play that kind of defense, then you've got a good chance to win the game. I thought our defense was excellent, and it was the reason we won, but overall, our offense was a lot better tonight."

UALR (3-7) dictated the style of play in the opening two quarters, leading 24-20 at halftime, but it was a 13-0 run in less than four minutes of the third quarter that put the Trojans in the driver's seat.

Metcalfe scored seven points during that stretch, with UALR turning missed shots and giveaways by the Red Wolves into points on the other end.

The strategy from ASU Coach Destinee Rogers was evident from the outset: The Red Wolves were going to challenge the Trojans from outside by sitting back in a zone defense. And it made sense -- UALR entered the day third-to-last nationally in scoring (46.6 points per game) and with the fewest three-pointers (just 7 in 9 contests).

But Metcalfe has thrived throughout the season from the short corner, along the baseline but inside the three-point arc.

Foley quickly identified the soft spot in ASU's defense and the Trojans attacked, running their offense through Metcalfe -- either as a scorer or passer.

"That short corner is kind of my sweet spot," Metcalfe said. "Being able to get there in the zone, it's a pretty relaxed feeling."

The Red Wolves were willing to take their chances that UALR wasn't going to overwhelm them with its offense, but Rogers also knew the task her team had matching up with Foley's defense.

"You've got to execute your offense," Rogers said. "Our timing wasn't good, we weren't intentional about setting good screens. ... They forced us into what they wanted us to do, and we just weren't knocking down shots."

Although ASU (5-6) again got double-digit points from Izzy Higginbottom -- the Batesville native finished with 13 -- she didn't register a field goal until midway through the third quarter and hit just three of her 13 shots.

The Red Wolves made a brief push in the fourth quarter, closing to within 54-42 after UALR took its largest lead at 52-32, but the hole ASU dug itself proved too deep.





"I told my team before the game that it was going to be a really physical game and the toughest team was going to win," Rogers said. "We were not that today."

UALR had won once in its last eight games prior to Sunday, but the Trojans are expected to soon have Sali Kourouma, last year's leading scorer, with their Ohio Valley Conference debut coming in 10 days against Tennessee-Martin.

"Losing isn't fun," Metcalfe said. "Having a couple of wins, just kind of getting some momentum really brings the team together and it gets that spirit back."

Box score

ASUMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Kapinga240-40-04-6000

Patton221-80-00-1212

Wilkerson274-90-10-3419

Griffin171-30-01-6502

Higginbottom353-137-82-44313

Augmon231-70-03-10202

Pendleton282-114-40-4208

Ellis162-32-31-1406

Upshaw81-20-00-0002

Team3-4

Totals20015-6013-16 14-3924644

PCT. — FG 25.0, FT 81.3. 3-PT. — 1-11, 9.1 (Wilkerson 1-5, Higginbottom 0-2, Patton 0-2, Pendleton 0-2). BL — 2 (Ellis, Kapinga). TO — 16 (Wilkerson 6). ST — 6 (Higginbottom 3).

UALRMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Lee304-100-01-8438

Metcalfe358-141-12-62117

Brooks291-50-01-3242

Harris-Smith392-84-61-9388

Harvey376-95-83-42117

Francis232-52-40-7216

Triplett40-00-00-2000

Abiola31-10-00-0002

Team0-3

Totals20024-5212-198-42151860

PCT. — FG 46.2, FT 63.2. 3-PT. — 0-3, 30.0 (Metcalfe 0-2, Lee 0-1). BL — 5 (Metcalfe 5). TO — 16 (Harvey, Lee, Metcalfe 3). ST — 5 (Lee 4).

ASU1191014—44

UALR9152214—60

Officials — Bills, Hackett, Klomfas

Attendance — 1,831.









