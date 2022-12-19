Methodist minister continues to preach despite suspension

Minister John Miles of the Jonesboro First United Methodist Church preached Sunday, as promised, despite his suspension.

Miles and Bill Bristow, an attorney and member of Stay UMC Jonesboro, declined to comment Sunday because of possible legal action.

Miles was suspended Friday, one day after overseeing a meeting to adopt new bylaws and new lay leadership for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church.

Northeast District Superintendent John Fleming previously urged Miles not to hold the meeting, warning that the proposed action items were "clearly contrary to the Constitution of the United Methodist Church" and would not be "recognized by the State of Arkansas or the Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church."

But the meeting, organized by church members wishing to break away from the denomination, went forward as planned, with those present voting 629 to 9 against remaining with the United Methodist Church. The bylaws and leaders provisions passed by similarly lopsided margins.

In a letter to the Arkansas Annual Conference late Friday afternoon, Bishop Gary Mueller said he had suspended Miles "from all pastoral duties effective immediately."

In a video posted on the congregation's Facebook page, Miles acknowledged his suspension from ministry but indicated he won't be going anywhere.

"This is all part of a legal process and I just want you to know I'll be here Sunday. I plan to be here for the following Sundays," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Frank E. Lockwood of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.