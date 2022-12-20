Bitter cold is expected to hit the Natural State this week

Freezing weather is forecast statewide Thursday through Christmas Day, with some parts of Arkansas having a high chance of seeing snow, according to the National Weather Service.

"If you are a cold-weather person and you love Christmas to be cold and stuff, you're in luck this year," said Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

According to the meteorologist, showers will start early Thursday morning, then an Arctic front will pass through the state during the afternoon and evening hours that will last until Sunday.

Lows are predicted to be in the single digits and teens Thursday, with Central Arkansas forecast to dip to 8 degrees. Condry said there isn't a set amount snow accumulation across the state, but amounts are not expected to be significant.

According to the weather service, light snow is predicted from northern into Central Arkansas. The highest amounts of snow will likely be over northern parts of the state, with a possible 1-2 inches.

"Right now most places are going to start with rain, and then they'll most likely transition into a wintry mix like rain and snow, or they may transition over to snow completely," Condry said. "A lot of it depends on how quick that temperature can flip over to that 32-degree mark or lower."

Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens Friday morning. The weather service said below-zero readings are expected in the Ozark Mountains. Breezy northwest winds will create below-zero wind chills statewide.

Condry said the wind chill will make the already sub-freezing conditions feel colder.

"A negative 12-degree wind chill is possible here in Little Rock, they have negative 26 degrees right now for wind chill value in Fayetteville," he said.

Wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour are expected Thursday and Friday.

Saturday will bring highs in the 30s and lows in the single digits and teens throughout the state.

The weather service said this will be some of the coldest air the state has seen in "quite a long time."

"It's not uncommon for us to necessarily get this cold, a lot of times we'll see this stuff in January or February – not prolonged, it's usually like a quick cold snap, and then we're back to normal," he said.

The meteorologist said cold fronts like this do happen, just not as frequently.

While highs reached the mid- to upper 70s on Christmas Day last year, Arkansans can expect cold air this year.

Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-30s, and some parts of the state will finally climb above freezing on Sunday.

The Little Rock Compassion Center, 3618 W. Roosevelt Road, is opening its warming center this weekend for those who are less fortunate.

Pastor William Holloway, founder and chief executive of the Compassion Center, said the warming center and other areas will be open until temperatures become warmer.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served throughout the weekend and turkey will be served on Christmas Day, according to Holloway.

The Conway Ministry Center announced that it will not be opening its warming center this winter season. However, a spokesperson with the center said they will be offering a hotline for those looking for assistance after temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

Those interested in the services can call (501) 932-0431 after temperatures drop below freezing and they will be directed to necessary resources in the community.

Condry encouraged those with pets to bring them inside and to keep faucets dripping at night to avoid busted pipes.

Michelle Roach, project manager for Pine Street Animal Clinic in Cabot, spoke with an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Monday to offer tips for those looking to keep pets and stray animals safe during the winter and incoming freezing temperatures.

"Any time the weather gets bad like this we always recommend that people bring their pets inside, out of the weather," she said.

She added, "We know that that's not always feasible, so, if you're not able to do that -- they most definitely need shelter and warm bedding where they can get out of the cold and the wind. That's the main thing, is having a warm, dry place that they can get to."

Roach also highlighted ways people can assist stray cats and dogs during colder weather.

"We see an increase in people taking in strays during bad weather and the shelters do everything they can to get them off of the streets," Roach said, adding, "I know a lot of people that may not take the strays in, but they still try to have some type of adequate shelter that they can get into to get out of the weather."

She went on to say that people in the past have placed structures large enough for several stray cats to sleep in during colder weather.

"I've seen some people do it for dogs, too. You can make houses from just about anything, even barrels -- I've seen that."