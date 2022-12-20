Madison County man charged in Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

A 32-year-old Hindsville man arrested Monday in Fayetteville is accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Brennen Cline Machacek has been charged with four misdemeanor crimes in connection with the Capitol breach. His case was unsealed Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

According to a statement of facts filed with the criminal complaint, "On April 2, 2021, an attorney for Machacek notified the FBI that Machacek is represented by counsel and will not provide a statement."

The name of Machacek's attorney wasn't listed in the federal court filings as of Tuesday.

Machacek was identified on video by a tipster who had served with him in the military, according to the statement of facts.

Machacek has been charged with:

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(1) - Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority,

18 U.S.C. § 1752(a)(2) - Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building,

40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(D) - Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds,

40 U.S.C. § 5104(e)(2)(G) - Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.



