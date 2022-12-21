



City, county offices close Friday, Monday

All city and Garland County offices and departments, except public safety and the airport, will be closed Friday and Monday for the Christmas holiday.

The city's Solid Waste residential and commercial collection services will operate throughout the holidays as normally scheduled and house-to-house collection service in the county will continue as scheduled. The Garland County Landfill will be closed Friday, Saturday and Monday.

The county's Recycle Centers on Highway 7 north and Highway 70 west will be closed Friday, Saturday, and Monday. The city's Compost Facility will be closed on Friday, as normally scheduled, and on Saturday and Monday.

Transportation Depot will be closed Friday and Monday. Intracity Transit bus and paratransit services will run on Friday and Saturday, as normally scheduled, but will not operate on Monday.

Lakeland street repairs to continue to Thursday

Lakeland Drive, between Central Avenue and First Security Way, will be closed until 3:30 p.m. Thursday for street repairs. The project was originally scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Water rushing from a broken water main blew out part of Lakeland Drive on Saturday, officials said.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route in this area.



