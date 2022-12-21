Three people killed, two injured in Wynne accident; pedestrian in Hot Springs fatally struck

Four people were killed and two more injured in crashes on Arkansas roads Sunday evening, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Helen Collins, 78, Kameisha Smith, 23, and an unnamed minor died just before 6 p.m. Sunday in a crash on Arkansas 1 on the south side of Wynne, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police. All three were Wynne residents.

Collins was the driver of a 1996 Chevrolet pickup turning onto Barry Street when the vehicle was struck by a 2007 Pontiac G6 in the opposite lane driven by a second unnamed minor. Smith and the deceased minor were in the Pontiac.

The Pontiac driver and a third unnamed minor, a passenger in the Pontiac, were taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Jason Givens, 48, of Benton was struck and killed while crossing Arkansas 7 on foot in Hot Springs at 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a report written by Hot Springs police.

Givens was crossing at a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 Nissan Xterra because the driver could not see him, the report states.

An officer investigating the death reported that the weather was clear at the time and the road was dry.