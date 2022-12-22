Rhodes maintains Razorback pledge

Oklahoma made a late charge for North Little Rock defensive end Quincy Rhodes by offering him a scholarship, but his relationship with the University of Arkansas staff led him to signing with the Hogs.

"They made me really feel at home," Rhodes said. "I just know I'm a hometown kid. I feel like the same things I get at home, I'll get the same thing when I get up there."

Rhodes, 6-6, 250 pounds, committed to the Razorback over scholarship offers from Arkansas State University, Memphis and Jackson State in February. After his pledge, he added offers from Arizona, Kansas State, Missouri and eventually the one from the Sooners on Dec. 7.

He recorded 84 tackles, 11.5 sacks and 34 quarterback hurries as a senior. 247 Sports rates him a 4-star prospect and the No, 36 edge rusher in the nation.

He participated in the U.S. Army All-American game at The Star complex in Frisco, Texas, last Saturday. He held a ceremony to celebrate his signing at his school Wednesday afternoon with family and friends.

Rhodes is comfortable around Coach Sam Pittman.

"He has a young spirit," Rhodes said. "I feel like we can definitely get along well. He's really about business and having fun, so I'm that type of guy."

Rhodes, who plans to enroll at Arkansas after the spring semester, looks forward to representing Central Arkansas with hopes of inspiring the youth.

"I'll definitely represent from the 501, so it definitely means a lot," Rhodes said. "I want to be able to put my stamp on the map and be able to put the kids behind me on the map, so they can be in the same position or the same opportunity that I'm in now."

Defensive line coach Deke Adams was relentless in his recruitment of Rhodes.

"He definitely won't let me alone," Rhodes said. "Calling my phone everyday."