PB police find man, 53, dead

A 53-year-old man was found dead on his front porch on Thursday night, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Avenue about 11:15 p.m. in reference to a male who was unresponsive.

When police arrived, they found the man, identified by police as Clarence Grigsby, unresponsive and lying on his front porch steps.

Police said Grigsby's brother said that, when Grigsby came home from work, he did not come inside the house but stayed outside on the steps.

A few hours later, the brother went outside to check on Grigsby and found him collapsed.

Paramedics from EASI were on the scene and said Grigsby had died, which was confirmed a short time later by Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelly.

Kelly said Friday evening that he wasn't sure if Grigsby had died of a possible medical condition or from the cold temperatures, which were in the single digits around midnight, according to online weather sources.

The coroner said he had sent Grigsby's body to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death.