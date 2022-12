Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Nov. 28-Dec. 2.

Wellington Acquisition, LLC, to 15000 Chenal Parkway, LLC, 15000 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. L5, Chenal Commercial Park, $23,625,000.

AE Sherwood, LLC, to TMF Sherwood Holdings, LLC, Lot A-10, Indianhead Lake Estates, $6,850,000.

Haag-Brown Encore Holdings, LLC, to Robert H. Johnston, Jr.; Valerie M. Johnston L2A-F, Belz-Burrow Commercial Replat, $2,996,000.

Wolfsbridge Leawood I, LLC, to Senior Care, Inc., 510 N. Brookside Drive, Little Rock. Pt SW SW 35-2N-13W; Blks 7 & 8, RD Duncan, $2,800,000.

Lyndle E. McCurley; Heather D. McCurley to Osceola Enterprises Of Kissimmee, Inc., L3 B2, Springhill Development, $1,700,000.

Wade Cory Williamson; Donna Kay Clark Trust to Nolan L. Rushing; Barbara W. Rushing L25, Riverview Manor; Pt SW 23-2N-13W, $1,605,000.

CommReal, LLC, to TWCS Properties, LLC, 8023 Cantrell Road, Little Rock. L2, Watergate, $1,350,000.

DT Smoothie, LLC, to DD30 Main St. NLR, LLC, L3A, Weingarten's Replat, $1,325,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, Inc., to Jason Shawn Vangilder; Isabel Hunt, 22 Haywood Court, Little Rock. L56 B136, Chenal Valley, $1,120,983.

Natasha R. Graf to Joseph S. Konrad; Megan M. Change, 20 Sunset Drive, Cammack Village. Lot B, Pinnacle Point Replat-Cammack Woods, $850,000.

Michael Brandon Allen; Emily Allen to Seenivasan Veerabahu; Sudha Pandian, 41 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L17 B136, Chenal Valley, $770,000.

Don Shipley; Joan Shipley to Jeanie Beall Berna; James L. Berna, 39 Winthrop Point, Little Rock. L18 B15, Woodlands Edge, $700,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC, to Jad Malek; Martha Malek, 410 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L13 B4, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $690,000.

Regions Bank; Share No. 2 Trust Of Ector Johnson to S. Gaines Williamson; Bonnie T. Williamson, Apt S-6, Riverbend HPR Phase IV, $650,000.

George E. McLeod; Carolyn H. McLeod (dec'd) to Jon Kenly Allen; Pattie B. Shuffield, Lot B, Prospect Terrace No. 3, $635,000.

Dawn Kristin Scott to Alexis Nisbet Reid, Plot 169, Prospect Terrace No. 2, $600,000.

John Sykes, Jr.; Caroline Powell Sykes to Jennifer A. Hoss; William Flatley, 234 Valley Club Circle, Little Rock. L11 B15, Pleasant Valley, $580,000.

Jack Ferguson, LLC, to Harry Golden; Rachel Golden, 19004 Waterview Meadows Lane, Roland. L446, Waterview Meadows, $558,168.

Dwellings At Brookside, LLC, to Heather Huynh; Heather Huynh's Revocable Living Trust L6, Glenhaven, $550,000.

David Graf to John E. Murphy; Melissa A. Murphy, 6701 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village. L34, Jefferson Heights-Cammack Village, $485,000.

Dennis Ray Curtis, Jr., to Christine Ann Harris; Clifton Andrew Harris, 8 Old Bridge Lane, Little Rock. L13 B21, Woodlands Edge, $460,000.

Hannah B. Winslow; Matt D. Winslow to Adam Gober; Ashley Gober, 6 Petress Court, Little Rock. L379, St. Charles, $430,000.

Nicole Lea Podesta; Nicole Lea Mann to Timothy L. Teis; Joan C. Teis, 12400 Hunters Glen Blvd., Apt 49, Little Rock. Unit 13C, Countrywood HPR, $400,000.

Venkata Satish Kumar; Punam Bawa to Young Han Yi, 68 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L4 B1, Wildwood Place, $399,000.

Michael L. Brown; Gwen A. Brown to Jon Dougherty, 3204 Village East Drive, North Little Rock. L48, Village East, $398,500.

Michael L. Brown; Gwen A. Brown to Jon Dougherty, L48, Village East, $398,500.

Julie P. Tran to Lander Austin; Kimberly Austin, 2809 Quick Silver Lane, Sherwood. L149, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $395,000.

Rebecca Ann Hardy; The Rebecca Ann Hardy Revocable Trust to Scott Searls, L1 B65, Chenal Valley, $389,000.

Adam Day; Amanda Day to Rainwater Properties, LLC, Ls1-2 B195, Original City Of Little Rock, $385,000.

Royal Concepts Custom Homes, Inc., to Ivy Alexander, 5716 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L31, Jaxon Terrace Phase 15, $362,000.

Gerald W. Curtis; Barbara A. Curtis to Megan Tubbs; Nathan Tubbs, 2304 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L13 B11, Overbrook, $355,000.

Crystal N. Foreman to Choctaw American Insurance, Inc., 4 Benham Lane, Little Rock. L51 B1, Sienna Lake-Cooper Community, $336,000.

Matthew R. Brockinton; KB Brockinton Irrevocable Gift Trust to Globe Electric, Inc., 10228 U.S. 70, North Little Rock. Pt NE 26-2N-11W, $335,000.

Larry Walden, LLC, to Quinn Nguyen; Thanh Nhac Pham, 9024 Wooddale Drive, Sherwood. L26, Millers Glen Phase 7, $333,000.

Ann Templeton Riggs; Donald Bodenner; Byron Lawrence Riggs Living Trust to Derek E. Teter; Erin R. Teter, Unit 22R, Woodridge Townhomes Replat-Woodridge, $325,000.

Roger L. Williams; Caroline A. Boone to Ahmad Muqutasid; Tagel Muqtasid, 34 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle. L14D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase I, $309,000.

Linda A. Neyland; The Deitrich Neyland And Linda Neyland Revocable Trust to Noha Investments, LLC, 9 Waterbury Court, Little Rock. L39, Westbury Phase II, $305,000.

Yen Doan; Huy Nguyen to Samuel White, 5304 Cypress Drive, Jacksonville. L30F, Oak Ridge Ranch, $300,000.

VFE Phase V, LLC, to Marlon Haynes, L71, Valley Falls Estates, $300,000.

Brian A. Curry; Holly Curry to Pamela Cotroneo, 103 Rice St., Little Rock. L15 B3, Capitol View, $300,000.

Good Earth Investments, LLC, to United Traders, Inc., Pt SW NE 5-1S-13W, $280,500.

Joseph Crappell, III; Taylor M. Crappell to Veronica Edwards; Maryland Henry, 5101 Rope Trail, Jacksonville. L32, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $280,000.

Susan L. Zaleski to Linda M. Dierks, 7 Juniel Point, Little Rock. L13, Juniel Point Replat-Parkway Place, $279,000.

Shelly L. Rankin; Randal Z. Rankin to Jami Lynne Jones; Justin Mark Jones, 1512 Northline Drive, North Little Rock. L28 B4, Overbrook, $269,500.

Leah V. Sammons; The Leah V. McLain Living Trust to Bernie Finch; Vicki Pierce Finch, 3812 Pope Ave., North Little Rock. L23 B53, Lakewood, $255,000.

Ellen B. Dugan to Mary Boykin, 3 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock. L2 B3, Taylor Park, $245,000.

Kevin Deshawn McKinney, Jr.; Jazmine Blackman; Jasmine Blackman to Kristie S. Johnson, 25 Garden Oaks Drive, Maumelle. L108, Garden Oaks, $245,000.

Peggy Neil Cox Hays; Pamela Susan Cox Reagan; Robert Paul Cox; The Robert And Janeil Cox Joint Revocable Trust to Peggy Neil Hays, L15 B4, Lakewood Northeast, $240,000.

Timothy R. Mosley; Tabitha A. Mosley to Dylan Crutchfield; Lauren Elizabeth Crutchfield, 10 Walnut Valley Drive, Little Rock. L49, Walnut Valley, $239,800.

Ronald L. West; Kandice West to Rice VanAusdall; Carlena VanAusdall, L15 B4, Taylor Park, $238,000.

Whitney Pozner to Eduardo Martinez , L2, Whispering Hills Phase II, $235,000.

Dena H. Wenlzer; Lawrence J. Wenzler (dec'd0 to Teri L. Wright, 917 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L8, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $234,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Sherrill Ann Gray, 8708 Northwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L46, White Oak Crossing, $233,900.

Kirk L. Wheeler; Willa F. Wheeler to Jeremy Goodrich; Shannon Goodrich, L16, Quail Run, $227,000.

Susan R. Long; Stanley J. Long to Thomas Joseph Kamphuis, L16 B15, Pfeifer, $225,000.

Matthew Johnson to Leta F. Hunt, L20 B13, Lakewood, $225,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to Justin Taylor Smith, 8500 Eastwood Creek Drive, North Little Rock. L14, White Oak Crossing, $223,900.

Kaitlyn G. Knoff to Sowmya Sivakumar, 12740 Southridge Drive, Little Rock. L47 B4, Walton Heights, $217,250.

Redleaf Investments, LLC to Christopher Samuel, L187, Markham Pines, $210,000.

Jonathan Q. Warren; Courtney A. Warren to Jessica Olson, 6514 Countryside Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B2, Countryside, $207,500.

David Stuckey, Jr.; Madalyn Stuckey to Felicia Pippins, 8 Peach Tree Place, Little Rock. L106, Pecan Lake, $205,000.

Terry A. Tallent to Jennifer L. Sanderson, 7217 Apache Road, Little Rock. L139, Briarwood, $205,000.

Signal Media Of Arkansas, Inc., to Acadia Properties, LLC, 11569 Huron Lane, Little Rock. L1, Charles Valley Office Park, $205,000.

Amy Oxner; Dwight Oxner to Neal J. Hodges; Crystal C. Jones, 909 Gregory St., Jacksonville. L6 B1, Thompson, $203,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, to John Edward Ferguson; Mary Ann Ferguson, 10404 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock. L60, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $202,900.

Charles Leonard Carroll, III; Estate Of Cordella Russell (dec'd) to Richard Terry McCright; Diane Hawkins McCright, L14 B59, Lakewood, $200,000.

Danny R. Lancaster; Sandra K. Lancaster to Sanders Plumbing, Inc., 4902 Hilliard Road, North Little Rock. L10BR, Sunny Valley, $200,000.

Hervie Wayne Chance, Jr.; Estate Of Hervie Wayne Chance, Sr. (dec'd) to Bettie J. Piggee; Jonesha J. Piggee, 6973 White Oak Way, North Little Rock. L270, Trammel Estates Phase V, $199,900.

REI Nation, LLC, to Todd Wilson; Lizeth Barron Wilson, 8403 W. Woodview Drive, Sherwood. L70, North Hills Manor No. 2, $198,000.

Tyler Dean Brantley; Bethann Melissa Coldiron to Brooke Elizabeth Money; Jackson Money, 4413 Greenway Drive, North Little Rock. L34 B16, Lakewood, $196,500.

Paige Sellen to Nicola Gagliardo, 520 Valmar St., Little Rock. L6 B2, McIntosh's 1nst, $195,000.

Thomas V. Colford; Susan Colford to BB Tuna, LLC, 703 Willow St., North Little Rock. L2 B7, Faucette, $195,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC, to Melissa Dawn Ray; Taylor J. Mitchell, 414 Burnside Drive, Little Rock. L51, Brucewood, $195,000.

Norman Evans; Norman Evans, Jr., to Alfonso Zambrano; Guadalupe Zambrano, L326, Trammel Estates Phase II, $190,000.

Betts Real Estate Enterprises, Inc., to Expand Your Horizons, LLC, 7311 Kentucky Ave., Little Rock. L9 B2, Riffel & Rhoton's Forest Park Highlands, $189,000.

CBL Properties, LLC, to Shane Walden, 4819 Old Tom Box Road, Jacksonville. Pt N/2 NE SW 3-3N-11W, $183,000.

David Clifton Webb; Christi Yvonne Long; Estate Of William Thomas Webb (dec'd) to Logan Stephenson; Logan Clark Stephenson, 5006 Madison Ave., Jacksonville. L31, Jackson Heights Phase II, $180,000.

Beverly Glidden Williamson; Malcolm And Mildred White Revocable Trust to Beverly Glidden Williamson, Pt NE 19-1N-13W, $180,000.

Lee D. Nelson, Jr., to Diamond Pugh, 2102 San Luis Blvd., North Little Rock. L8 B3, Villages Of San Luis, $180,000.

Andy C. Smith; Tracy S. Smith to Venita Brooks, 1200 Lea Mac Drive, Jacksonville. L1, LeMac, $174,900.

Le Anne Vogel; Robert Vogel to Fuqua Campbell, PA, L102, Westover Hills, $170,000.

CHB Properties, LLC to Angel Covington, 2223 E. Second St., North Little Rock. L6 N23, Choctaw, $169,900.

Marla J. Wallace Smith; Billy C. Wallace (dec'd) to Jamie L. Spence, 8305 Shady Oak Lane, Cabot. Pt NW NE 29-4N-10W, $165,250.

REI Nation, LLC to IRA Club/John Fuller IRA 1003445, L1 B2, Oak View Annex No.1, $165,000.

Amber D. Basham to John Thomas McCrary; Shelby Faith Gilmore, 301 W. F Ave., North Little Rock. L10 B25, Park Hill, $163,000.

Emily Schroeder to Jody Eric Mullins, L11, Lydia A. Dice, $162,440.

Well Done Properties, LLC, to Dennis C. Belden Revocable Trust, L12A, Jenny Lynn Replat, $162,000.

BJR Group, Inc., to Omar Pineda Cortes, 717 Silver Hill Road, North Little Rock. L5 B5, Green Hills, $161,000.

Gregory C. Deen; Karen Deen to Glennette Denys Wright; Demetrice DeWayne Wright, 7 Newbury Lane, Jacksonville. L235, Stonewall Phase III-B, $160,000.

REI Nation, LLC, to Think Different Asset Management, LLC, 9419 McDonald Circle, Little Rock. L49, Winston Section C, $160,000.

Bison Capital 1, LLC, to Olivia L. McBride, 6511 Mabelvale Pike, Little Rock. L36, Graceland Acres Annex, $160,000.

Sharon Skaggs (dec'd); Sheri D. Skaggs; Sherri Skaggs Brown; Jason Brown to E-Steps Investors, LLC, 8722 Nancy Place, Little Rock. L10, Westlawn No. 2, $155,625.

Tyler Malott; Macy Malott to Sarah Elizabeth Hamby, 16716 Barbara Ann Drive, Little Rock. L5 B2, Circle Lake, $155,000.

Mary Ann Lott; Billy Don Lott, Sr. (dec'd) to San'Tiana Mikiya Lee; Brandon Rishon Reed, 10 Cherryridge Place, Jacksonville. L70, Cedaridge, $150,000.

Rose Mary Duty; Donald W. Duty (dec'd) to Somer Wil, LLC, 6604 Rolling Hills Drive, North Little Rock. L2 B9, Green Hills, $150,000.