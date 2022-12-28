Sections
Flu cases remain high in Arkansas, with 15 deaths reported in the week before Christmas

by Teresa Moss | Today at 2:37 p.m.
Sabrina Mallett, a licensed practical nurse for UAMS, prepares to administer a flu shot Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 during a drive-thru covid-19 testing at the Lonoke Community Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)


The spread of influenza in Arkansas remained high for the second consecutive week, with about 600 positive tests and 15 deaths recorded for the week that ended on Saturday, according to an Arkansas Department of Health report.

Twenty-two deaths were recorded the previous week, which ended on Dec. 17.

The state has recorded 101 deaths and 17,800 positive flu tests since the season started in October.

Arkansas health officials have also recorded 1,109 total hospital admissions from influenza, with 58 recorded the week that ended on Saturday and 76 recorded the week before that. 


