LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks open SEC play at LSU

1H 7:39 -- LSU 17 Arkansas 12

LSU goes extends its lead during a 7-0 run.

The Razorbacks have not scored a bucket in over 4 minutes.

1H 10:18 -- LSU 13 Arkansas 12

The Razorbacks have shared the scoring load evenly so far. Anthony Black, Davonte Davis, and Mitchell each have 4 points.

Arkansas is 0-7 from the three-point line. LSU has hit three triples.

1H 15:44 -- Arkansas 4 LSU 3

Arkansas (2-6) and LSU (1-7) have both struggled to convert on the offensive end in the early stages.

Half of the Razorbacks' shot attempts have come from long range. Arkansas is 0-3 from beyond the arc.

Makhi Mitchell has cleaned up the glass nicely with 5 rebounds in the first five minutes.

Pregame:

Arkansas will begin an eight-game slate of consecutive SEC opponents at LSU on Wednesday night.

The Razorbacks and Tigers are two of four SEC programs with 11-1 records coming into Wednesday, including Mississippi State and Mizzou.

Arkansas has won its last three meetings against LSU and four of the last five.

The Razorbacks will be without freshman guard Nick Smith who is out indefinitely due to an unspecified knee injury. Sophomore forward Trevon Brazile is also out after tearing his ACL against UNC-Greensboro on Dec. 6.

Arkansas starting lineup: Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Davonte Davis, Jordan Walsh, and Makhi Mitchell

LSU starting lineup: Cam Hayes, Justice Hill, Adam Miller, KJ Williams, and Derek Fountain







