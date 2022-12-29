Howard Memorial Hospital in Southwest Arkansas says patient and employee data stolen in cybersecurity attack

Howard Memorial Hospital in the Southwest Arkansas town of Nashville announced Thursday it had a data breach that may affect the confidentiality and security of patients as well as current and former employees.

Information potentially affecting patients includes names, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance information, medical record numbers, medical history, diagnosis, treatment information and physician names.

For employees — current and former — information potentially includes names, contact information, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and direct deposit bank account numbers.

The hospital, which is in Howard County, said it is reviewing at-risk files to identify anyone who may be affected. Once the review is completed, the hospital said it will mail a letter to potentially affected individuals, and include access to free credit monitoring and identity protection services.

Hospital officials said they became aware on Dec. 4 of "suspicious activity within its computer network and allegations ... that data had been stolen" from the hospital's computer network. The hospital said it took steps to secure the network and hired cybersecurity specialists to help. So far, the hospital said it knows that some files were potentially stolen between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4.

Anyone who wants more information can can call (833) 570-2728 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday. Individuals can also find information on how they can help protect their personal information as well as obtain additional resources by going to the hospital website at www.howardmemorial.com/public-notice.