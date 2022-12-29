Two drivers killed in crashes on state roads Wednesday, troopers say

Two men were killed in crashes on state roads on Wednesday, preliminary reports from state troopers said.

Ladarius Heard, 21, of Bono died after a crash on U.S. 63, near the Sonic in Bono, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, a report from the Arkansas State Police said.

Heard was reportedly driving a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse and making a left turn to get onto U.S. 63 in Craighead County when a 2023 Volvo 6 heading north struck the driver’s side door.

Troopers from the scene reported that weather was clear and roads were dry.

A Nashville man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on U.S. 278, west of Arkansas 32 and in Hempstead County, according to the troopers' report.

Another man was reportedly injured in the accident.

59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville died after troopers say the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving east crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into a 2008 Ford F250.

The report said the driver’s side front bumpers of the vehicles collided just after 8 a.m.

The driver of the Ford, a 70-year-old man from Prescott, was taken to the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System in Texarkana to be treated for his injuries.

Troopers said roads were dry and the weather was clear.

These crashes bring the total number of those killed in crashes on state roads this year to 599, according to reports sent to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.