Hot Springs charities receive Arvest grants

HOT SPRINGS -- Twelve organizations in Hot Springs and Hot Springs Village were awarded grants by the Arvest Foundation this year, a news release said.

The foundation gave a total of $125,000 to the local organizations "because they represent the best of and are making diligent efforts to better their communities," the release said.

Franklin Bass, Arvest Community Bank president in Hot Springs, said the foundation strives to support local organizations working to improve their communities.

"The primary purpose of the Arvest Foundation is to support local organizations doing outstanding work to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve," he said in an email. "The Arvest Foundation helps worthwhile charitable activities in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas."

Bass said the total for this year's grant awards is approximately the same as last year's total, but the Arvest Foundation strives to "give to different organizations from year to year."

This year's grant awardees were Altrusa; Hot Springs Village Community Foundation; Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center; Cooperative Christian Ministries and Clinic; Faith Fellowship Church Food Pantry; Garland County Habitat for Humanity; High Impact Movement Inc.; Hot Springs Documentary Film Institute; Hot Springs Village Loan Closet; Hot Springs Village Transportation; Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness; and Ouachita Children, Youth, and Family Services Inc.

"With financial assistance to these organizations, we hope to decrease their fundraising burden so that they can focus on assisting our community at a deeper level," Bass said.

The release said the funds awarded to Altrusa "will be used to provide financial support for Altrusa Hot Springs Village's mission to assist rape victims after they leave the hospital and to support the 4.0 Academic Excellence program."

The HSVCF will use its funds "to combat food insecurity and increase literacy through its Operating Endowment fund," the release said.

The funds awarded to CAMCAC will support the center's "multi-disciplinary team approach to creating" a safe space "where children can be assessed when child abuse allegations arise."

CCMC will use its funds to "provide medical services for underserved people" in the community.

The grant awarded to Faith Fellowship Church Food Pantry, which is the third-largest food pantry in the state, according to the release, will be used to "help fund a construction project to provide shelter from rain and other weather for the volunteers and families who support and use the food pantry."

Garland County Habitat for Humanity's grant will be used to purchase "real estate for future home builds," the release said. The grant awarded to HIM Inc. will aid the organization's "after-school programming for children and youth."

HSDFI will use its grant to support the annual film festival while the HSV Loan Closet will help the organization "repair and purchase medical mobility equipment" to support the needs of the community. HSV Transportation SCAT will use the funds "to purchase scheduling software for riders and staff members."

The grant from the Arvest Foundation will allow OBHAW "to support individuals in the community who are (experiencing) mental health crises when they seek professional support." Ouachita Children, Youth, and Family Services will use the funds to "provide support for OCC's quality services for children, youth and families through its Children's, Youth and Family Centers and its Adult Homeless Reduction program."