Little Rock SWAT officers responding to barricaded suspect call

Little Rock police SWAT officers Friday afternoon were outside a residence where a man had barricaded himself inside after what seemingly began as a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Officers were at 4 Sam's Cove and negotiators were working with a single barricaded suspect, according to a 4:20 p.m. tweet from the department.

Portions of nearby Sam Peck Road and Sugar Maple Lane were temporarily closed due to the standoff.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards couldn't say for sure what led to the callout, but said preliminary information indicated family members of the man had contacted police with concerns about his mental health after he made threatening statements.