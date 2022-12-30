Yates’ game-winning shot sends Texas team to title

PINE BLUFF -- Wesley Yates III made certain that Beaumont (Texas) United's trip to Pine Bluff in 2022 was much better than the one it made in 2021.

The senior guard nailed an off-balanced 10-footer with one second left to propel the Timberwolves to a thrilling 53-52 victory over Pine Bluff in the King bracket final at the King Cotton Holiday Tournament in front of a huge crowd at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The basket erased any lingering memories Beaumont United (17-1) had of last year when it lost 82-72 to North Little Rock in the title game.

"We didn't want to go home without the win," said Yates, who finished with 18 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player. "I just want to thank my teammates for trusting me with the ball. We didn't want to leave without that championship."

That title was in serious jeopardy one possession earlier when Yates turned the ball over with 23.6 seconds left. That mistake led to a free throw opportunity for Pine Bluff's Jordon Harris, who hit the back end of a two-shot foul with 21.1 seconds left to put the Zebras up by one.

On the Timberwolves' ensuing trip, Pine Bluff (9-6) didn't allow Yates to get the ball, which forced Beaumont United Coach David Green to spend a timeout.

However, the Washington signee did retrieve the ball on the following inbound pass and nearly lost control of it near the top of the key before regaining his footing and lofting his game-winner over two Zebra defenders.

Yates got plenty of help, too. Trealyn Porchia had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 blocks, while Kayde Dotson had 13 points. The two combined for 22 first-half points.

Courtney Crutchfield scored 23 points, and Jordon Harris ended with nine points and eight rebounds for the Zebras, who hurt themselves by missing two late free throws that could've extended their lead.

"That's been an issue for us all year," Pine Bluff Coach Billy Dixon said of his team's free-throw woes. "We shoot 52% on the season, take about 27 or 28 a game. We make 12 [Thursday]. ... That hurt us."

Pine Bluff, which hit 12 of its 21 free throws, did dart out the gates fast when Crutchfield broke free for an easy dunk off the opening tip. The Zebras continued to play at that feverish pace the entire half and regularly hit back quickly whenever Beaumont United made a move.

A long jumper from Dotson with 1:47 left in the first quarter gave the Timberwolves a 13-12 lead, but a 23-footer from the Zebras' X'Zaevion Barnett started a 9-2 spurt that carried over into the second quarter.

A short jumper from Crutchfield later handed Pine Bluff a 21-15 advantage -- its biggest of the first half -- with 6:14 to go in the second quarter, but Beaumont United didn't let that gap widen. Instead, it built a small one of its own.

Porchia and the Timberwolves began attacking the interior and got the Zebras in foul trouble during the final five minutes of the quarter. Porchia went 7 of 9 from the free-throw line over that stretch and guided Beaumont United into halftime with a slim 30-29 lead.

The nip-and-tuck continued in the third quarter. Pine Bluff held a 39-36 advantage before a three-point play from Yates started a closing 7-1 rally that put the Timberwolves back ahead.

The Zebras trailed 49-44 with just under three minutes left in the game until eventually tying it at 51-51. Harris gave them their one-point lead until Yates won it at the horn.

"We lost to a great team last year, and we gave it our all," Green said. "But we told ourselves that this time was going to be our time. My hats off to [Dixon] because he had his team ready to play.

"But our guys just battled and battled and got the job done."

JONESBORO 49, McEACHERN, GA. 36

Another stout defensive effort enabled Jonesboro (12-2) to take home third-place honors.

Deion Buford-Wesson finished with 18 points, and Isaac Harrell had 10 points for the Golden Hurricane, who held McEachern (8-6) to 30.2% (13 of 43) shooting. The Indians shot just 3 of 24 (12.5%) in the first half and trailed 20-10 at the break.

Moses Hipps and Earnest Ofremu both had 11 points for McEachern.

SILSBEE, TEXAS 84,

WHITE HALL 80

Ashton Cartwright drained a corner three-pointer with 45 seconds left to break a 78-78 tie and send Silsbee (11-11) to the Creed bracket title.

Dre'lon Miller had 30 points, including two free throws with five seconds left to seal it for the Tigers. Jared Harris scored 20 points, LaMarcus Bottley added 12 points, and Troy Rice netted 10 points for Silsbee.

White Hall (10-6) had four players in double figures, led by Jai'Chaunn Hayes with 20 points. Ezekiel Farris notched 15 of his 19 points after halftime while Randy Emerson and Keaton Stone finished with 16 points and 11 points, respectively.

WINDEMERE, FLA. 75,

MILLS 31

Ta'Veon Jones notched 19 points, and Chalier Torres had 18 points as Windemere (9-3) dominated from the outset.

Isaiah Doeceus added 15 for the Wolverines, who held Mills (6-8) to five points in the second quarter, shot 51.8% (29 of 56) for the game and forced 21 turnovers.

Zaylin Rowland scored eight points for the Comets, where were 10 of 38 (26.3%) from the field and gave up 19 offensive rebounds. Anthony Hester chipped in with seven points.

NEWTON, GA. 44,

SIDWELL FRIENDS (D.C.) 42

Stephon Castle knocked down two free throws with 6.9 seconds left to win it for Newton (8-5).

The senior finished with 27 points -- 18 in the second half -- and eight rebounds for the Rams, who were down 24-15 at the half.

Jalen Rougier-Roane scored 14 points, and Cameron Gillus had 11 points for Sidwell Friends (9-3), which nearly won it at the horn but watched as Selden Pickens' three-pointer rattled in and out.

GRISSOM, ALA. 50, GREENFOREST (GA.) ACA. 43

Grissom (14-5) took advantage of a rough shooting first half from its counterparts to notch its only victory of the tournament.

Izzy Miles had 16 points, and Justin McCall finished with 14 points for the Tigers. D.J. Thompson added 10 points.

Dhiaukuei Manyi ended with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks for Greenforest (5-6), which went 5 of 21 (23.8%) in the first half and trailed 19-14 at the break.

BISHOP O'CONNELL (VA.) 66, ELKINS, TEXAS 58

Quincy Wadley scored 20 points, including 13 in the first half, as Bishop O'Connell (6-4) finished 1-1 at the event after forfeiting its opener.

David Rochester had 11 points, and Jadyn Harris contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Knights, who led 34-31 at halftime.

Todd Woods capped the day with 17 points for Elkins (11-7), which was within 62-56 with 1:15 to go in the game but committed three turnovers down the stretch. Chris Barnett added 14 points.